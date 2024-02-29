'That's my ultimate aim': Hyland still going strong ahead of history-making match

WOMEN'S footy trailblazer Melinda Hyland has no intention to stop at her latest impressive milestone.
Hyland will become the first female in NSW-ACT AFL to reach 350 games when she runs out for North Wagga against East Wagga-Kooringal in the AFL Southern NSW Women's League game at Gumly Oval on Friday night.
Hyland's journey began back with the first official women's game in NSW when Sydney University took on Western Wolves back in 2000.
The 42-year-old has not taken a backward step since, leading the way through the women's game's slow and often frustrating journey to where it is today.
"Back in those early days...we played 12-a-side, we had two fields across the grounds, they didn't have goal posts, we had to make our own goal posts out of PVC pipe and tape them up and put them in a water weight," Hyland recalls.
"It was very different to what it is now."
Hyland's 350 games comes about after a 161-game career at Riverina Lions, plus time spent at Sydney Uni (100), Macquarie Uni (four), Griffith (one), NSW (34), ACT (22), North-South ACT (two) and now North Wagga (26).
Hyland has won a number of accolades during her 24-year career and has played in seven grand finals, winning the one premiership in 2001.
But she believes Friday night's milestone will set a new bar.
"Playing 350 has got to be up there. Especially to be the first one is a pretty cool achievement," Hyland said.
"I had some pretty good opportunities to play on some big AFL fields across the time like Punt Road, Windy Hill, Optus Oval, Manuka, SCG, those kind of places.
"Back when I was much younger and fitter, I did win a league medal back in Sydney."
Hyland explained that it is her competitive spirit combined with her love of the game that keeps her going.
"I'm sure if you asked anyone they would tell you I'm the most competitive person out there," she said with a laugh.
"I love the game, I love the physicality, I love hanging out with the bunch of girls that I get to play with each weekend.
"I love that the game is inclusive, that it doesn't matter what your background is, everyone can get in and have a go."
Hyland never envisaged to be still playing 24 years after that first game.
"No, god no," she said.
"I didn't really know what I was getting myself in for at the start.
"It was just new, fun, I had just moved to uni in Sydney and I was happy to have a go at anything. I never thought it would come to this."
But now she's here, Hyland has no plans to slow down.
At most trainings and games are her three children, eight-year-old Teddy, six-year-old Albie and three-year-old Andy.
It's her children that have helped inspire her next goal.
"I would love to keep playing," Hyland said.
"I've got a daughter who is six, almost seven, so she's got nine years before she can play a senior game so that's my ultimate aim.
"But I don't know, I'll see how my body holds up."
Hyland loves her family's involvement in her passion for footy.
"They love it," she said.
"They come to most of the training sessions, all the kids that have mums that play in the team, they all run around and kick the footy together between themselves so that's awesome."
The milestone carries such significance that AFL chief executive Andrew Dillon passed on his congratulations.
"Melinda Hyland is clearly an inspiration to many football people around her," Dillon said.
"She has been a star on the field for so long and has made endless contributions to the game as a player, coach, volunteer and administrator.
"Congratulations Mel and thank you for all you've achieved and done for Australian rules football."
