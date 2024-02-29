The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

'That's my ultimate aim': Hyland still going strong ahead of history-making match

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated February 29 2024 - 1:49pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
North Wagga footballer Melinda Hyland with children Teddy, eight, Andy, three, and Albie, six, at McPherson Oval on Tuesday ahead of her milestone appearance. Picture by Les Smith
North Wagga footballer Melinda Hyland with children Teddy, eight, Andy, three, and Albie, six, at McPherson Oval on Tuesday ahead of her milestone appearance. Picture by Les Smith

WOMEN'S footy trailblazer Melinda Hyland has no intention to stop at her latest impressive milestone.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.