The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

From foundations to finals, Burkinshaw reflects on five years of club footy

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
March 20 2024 - 5:56pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brookdale Bluebells co-captain Ava Burkinshaw reflects on her club's growth and success. Picture by Bernard Humphreys
Brookdale Bluebells co-captain Ava Burkinshaw reflects on her club's growth and success. Picture by Bernard Humphreys

Ava Burkinshaw has watched her club build from nothing to be a genuine premiership contender in just five years.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.