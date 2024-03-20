From foundations to finals, Burkinshaw reflects on five years of club footy

Ava Burkinshaw has watched her club build from nothing to be a genuine premiership contender in just five years.
The inaugural Brookdale Bluebells player has stuck by her side through slow first seasons to their first finals appearance last year, and now a near unblemished 2024 season.
The co-captain said she's proud of both herself and her team for all they've achieved, though they're not finished yet.
Hungry for more, she said the support her side has received has never once wavered.
"There were a lot of girls that were keen that first year," Burkinshaw said.
"We started off a bit slow, which is always how a new club goes, but it was good.
"We trained hard, a lot of the girls picked up the game really quick and easy which was good, and we had the support of the town which helped a lot, they pumped us up."
As the seasons wear on, Burkinshaw said the enthusiasm among players continues to increase, with improved performance not hurting their prospects.
Once over the hurdle of their first ever win, attitudes continued shifting for the better and it became easier for girls to front up to training and games each week.
Finding a good rhythm with coach Marc Hyde has also benefited the group.
"At training we have a lot of fun and I think that's what helps us in games, we just love being out there with each other and I think it just makes it more enjoyable," she said.
"A few of the early girls who've been there from the start with me as well, I think they've built on the success we've had now, and they're enjoying it a lot.
"I'm very proud of the girls and myself, we've all come a long way."
Early wins this season injected confidence into the side, which has followed them throughout the season.
Their round one win over East Wagga-Kooringal, the first time the Bluebells had been victorious in that match-up, was essential to this season's success.
"I think that was our favourite win, they're a strong side that we hadn't beaten yet," Burkinshaw said.
"To come out with a win that big was very exciting, I think a lot of teams were like 'yes, Brookdale knocked them off'."
With their position in finals looking locked in weeks ago, Burkinshaw said the group has been cautious to not get too far ahead of themselves.
Taking each week as it comes, they'll approach this week's game against Griffith with the same grit and determination they did back in round one.
The Swans have been a surprise packet this season, bouncing back tremendously after a winless 2023.
Despite fluctuations in their ladder positions, Burkshaw said Bluebells have not defeated Griffith before.
Confident they'll emerge victorious at Lockhart this Friday, Burkinshaw said finals have started to play on their minds.
"I think we've just got to keep our heads up because we know that we can beat all these teams and I think going to training and game days, we just need to do what we've been doing the last few weeks," she said.
"Nothing will change too much I don't think, but we've just got to go in with that confidence that we can do it and I think we'll go good.
"I think we've always been confident but after those few early wins we had, I think a lot of us were like 'oh, this could be our year' but we don't want to be too overconfident.
"We're very happy with where we're sitting at the moment leading to finals and I think we can go a long way."
Brookdale play Griffith in round eight of the Southern NSW Women's League at Lockhart Recreation Ground on Friday night at 7pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.