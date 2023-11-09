They went from not winning a game to playing finals in just 12 months, and Marc Hyde is hopeful to see his Bluebells continue to improve over the 2024 Southern NSW Women's League season.
Re-signing as coach Hyde said he's feeling good and hopeful to have a strong side across the whole season.
"I'm really looking forward to it, it felt like last year we didn't finish the year off well with some injuries and unavailability the last home away game plus the first final," Hyde said.
"We felt we could have gone a lot further than we did last year, so really looking forward to getting back into it with the girls, and trying to hit the ground running this year, have a good start and another good season."
With a well established relationship with Lavington Panthers, the Bluebells expect to bring in several year-round players once again.
Hyde said they'll also welcome in former junior Panthers, who will head into their first senior winter season next year.
"We've kept the majority of our list from last year, and added some new younger girls that have come through too," Hyde said.
"We don't have a junior team like the rest of the clubs do the playing in the Wagga competition in the middle of the year, but some of our junior girls play for other teams, so we're hopeful they will make the move over to Brookedale.
"We've got a few new younger girls that played in Lavington, in the juniors, so they'll come across with a few of the other Lavi girls as well, so keep their connection going with that club."
MORE LOCAL SPORT NEWS
Hyde said their connection with Lavington has been mutually beneficial.
The experienced Panthers have been instrumental in the growth and improvement of new players, while Brookedale provides the back-to-back North East Border Female Football League premiers with a unique pre-season.
"As far as I know the girls that played last year are all coming back and the same thing, the girls from Brookdale went down and played at Lavi this year, and they came away with the premiership again," Hyde said.
"The Brookedale girls went down there again and really enjoyed themselves, and the Lavi girls enjoyed themselves up here as well, and we've got a few new faces from Lavi coming potentially too."
Hyde said having players around them with football knowledge and strong skills has been invaluable for new players confidence.
Hoping to see their game play step up once again in 2024, Hyde is excited to see what teams they will come up against.
With details about pools yet to be released, he said they're preparing for the unknown, but are up for the challenge.
