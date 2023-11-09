The Daily Advertiser
Marc Hyde re-signs with Brookdale Bluebells for the 2024 season

Tahlia Sinclair
Tahlia Sinclair
Updated November 9 2023 - 4:04pm, first published 3:44pm
They went from not winning a game to playing finals in just 12 months, and Marc Hyde is hopeful to see his Bluebells continue to improve over the 2024 Southern NSW Women's League season.

