Playing representative touch football are some of Claudia Wheatley and Annie Vonarx's favourite memories.
After spending their childhoods playing alongside each other for the Wagga Vipers, the pair aged out of the junior program following the 2023 Junior State Cup in February.
Not ready to leave their beloved club behind, the duo have stepped up to coach the under 10s boys side for the upcoming representative season.
Highly talented players in their own rights, Vonarx was Suns Regional Club captain for 2023 while Wheatley was selected to play for the Australian Emus.
Together, they're hoping to set their players up for future success.
"I've been with the Vipers for a very long time and when I finished in under 18's last year, I thought that it was it, but I didn't want to finish with it," Wheatley said.
"I just wanted to help teach other people how to play, and under 10s was our start so it made sense to start there."
"We wanted to still be a part of the Junior State Cup, because this was our last year, but we still wanted to be part of the club," Vonarx said.
The duo are hoping to really instil strong basics in their cohort that they'll thank them for later down the track.
"We want to see them succeed in the basic skills, and enjoy it as much as us girls did," Vonarx said.
MORE LOCAL SPORT NEWS
Hoping to recreate the best bits from all their junior coaches, the pair said the knowledge of coaches before them is unmatched.
"We're definitely learning from our past coaches, just learning from them and then being able to bring that into our team which is really, really good," Wheatley said.
"Obviously we want to help with their touch skills, but I want a lot of involvement with the kids, so get involved, have a good positive attitude with all of them," Vonarx said.
"It builds a better relationship with everyone, it's easier for everyone if everyone gets along and is willing to have a go, have a crack, and take on feedback as well."
Playing alongside each other for many years, the duo were teammates before co-coaches.
They're confident their preexisting relationship will help them as they lead the team of young athletes together.
"We've played touch together for ages and we're really good friends and being able to coach together is just amazing because we play different positions so we can bring in what we think would work together and it's just amazing," Wheatley said.
"One of the main reasons I wanted to get into coaching was just being able to share the things that I've learnt and pass them on to other people so then they can have better skills in their touch as well."
With a few training sessions now under their belts, the girls are happy with how the group is shaping up.
While most of the boys are in their first year of the representative program, they've settled in well to the expectations of higher level sport.
"They're all doing alright, they're fitting in good," Vonarx said.
"There are some younger ones but you can't tell the difference between them all.
"I think they should do well these boys, they're pretty good."
Vipers will play their first representative carnival of the 2023/24 season in Canberra in early December.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.