Never say never, end of season plans ditched for surprise finals berth

With just one win for the season so far, and a big final round opponent, there was no reason for Narrandera to delay their end of season event after round eight.
But as it would happen, the Eagles were too organised.
Lining up against East Wagga-Kooringal, a shaken up Narrandera took an early lead and continued to pile on the points at Narrandera Sportsground on Friday night.
Despite the Hawks entering the game after 69- and 74-point wins in the two games prior, the Eagles held on to secure themselves a 7.9 (51) to 2.5 (17) win, their first since round three.
The 34-point win put Narrandera just 21 percent ahead of pool-mates Northern Jets, to steal the second finals spot in Pool D.
With Silly Sunday already booked, the side committed to their celebrations, with finals a welcomed surprise to their season.
Coach Kevin Hall said finals are a welcomed surprise after an outstanding win.
"We were hoping for a win, but we had a fair few out for the week, so we thought with the way the year had gone, we thought that was it, we'll play on Friday night then have our silly Sunday today," Hall said.
"It was a bit unexpected to play finals."
This year's pool system meant a win in round eight was essential for both teams to compete finals, with their position then determined by percentage.
The loss left East Wagga a game short behind Charles Sturt University in Pool A.
Leading at every quarter break, Hall said as the game continued, excitement built within the team.
He was cautious to not allow them to get too far ahead of themselves though.
"I said to them at three quarter time, they could always come back," Hall said.
"I said just keep doing what we're doing and keep playing your role and just keep the pressure on them.
"That was a big thing, the last two weeks, against Ganmain and again on Friday night, our pressure and intensity has been really good, there's just a willingness to make a contest and chase and harass, and put on that pressure so instead of them getting an easy kick away, they just put that pressure on them to make them think about it and then that kick might go astray.
"I'm just so proud of them."
Player injury and unavailability forced Hall to shuffle his usual lineup, but those out of position impressed.
Sophie Little at centre half-back stepped up having never taken on the role, impressed with her attack at the ball Hall named her among his best.
"We actually strung a few handballs together and we've made a few different changes to the sides because of the injuries and people just stood up so well," Hall said.
"The girls just want the season to keep going, they're loving it, so they just want to come and play, they'd be quite happy to see the season run throughout the year."
Teenager Milly Smith, in her first year of senior football, was best on ground.
The 16-year-old has been an important addition to the side, with Hall citing her as one of the team's most consistent.
Smith said the side approached the game expecting it to be their last.
"We knew we were going to enjoy it because we thought it would be our last game together," Smith said.
"We went out there just trying to have fun.
"It's a bit nerve wracking to play finals but it's exciting."
Narrandera will have their work cut out for them in week one of the finals, where they take on league standouts Brookdale.
CSU Bushpigs 1.2 1.3 4.5 6.6 (42)
Leeton Whitton Crows 1.2 1.2 1.3 1.6 (12)
GOALS: CSU Bushpigs: A.McCrabb 4, R.Thornely 1, A.Grodzki 1; Leeton Whitton Crows: T.Rourke 1
BEST: CSU Bushpigs: A.McCrabb, A.Trevaskis, G.Goldsworthy, K.Boerma, M.McKinley, M.Sheahan; Leeton Whitton Crows: E.Crelley, J.O'Garey, T.Rourke, E.Morden, K.Pham, B.Mcgregor
Temora Kangaroos 2.4 2.6 5.8 6.16 (52)
Wagga Tigers 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 (1)
GOALS: Temora Kangaroos: A.Reinhold 2, L.Bent 1, D.Manning 1, B.van Egmond 1, C.Walker 1; Wagga Tigers:
BEST: Temora Kangaroos: M.McCrone, C.Walker, L.Bent, D.Manning, S.Moncrieff, A.Reinhold; Wagga Tigers: S.Jameson, S.Humphries, H.Priest, S.Stevens, J.Post, B.Ross
Griffith Swans - - - - (0) forfeit.
Brookdale Bluebells - - - - (0)
GOALS: Griffith Swans: ; Brookdale Bluebells:
BEST: Griffith Swans: ; Brookdale Bluebells:
Narrandera Eagles 1.5 2.5 4.7 7.9 (51)
EWK Hawks 1.0 1.2 1.2 2.5 (17)
GOALS: Narrandera Eagles: L.Smith 2, M.Smith 1, I.Bloomfield 1, L.Litchfield 1, S.Broeksema 1, L.De Mamiel 1; EWK Hawks: J.Bodel 1, A.White 1
BEST: Narrandera Eagles: M.Smith, I.Bloomfield, S.Little, P.DeMamiel, L.Litchfield, J.Morrison; EWK Hawks: I.Cooper, M.Hard, J.Edwards, C.Pratt, H.Conroy
GGGM Lions 2.1 5.2 6.3 6.7 (43)
North Wagga Saints 0.0 0.0 1.0 1.0 (6)
GOALS: GGGM Lions: ; North Wagga Saints:
BEST: GGGM Lions: A.Sase, L.Anderson, B.Gregurke, K.Logan, P.Walsh, A.Hamblin; North Wagga Saints: K.Scroope, O.Pollard, E.Pollard, S.Picciolo, M.Hyland, M.Davies
Coolamon Hoppers 2.2 5.3 6.5 9.8 (62)
MCUE Goannas 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 (1)
GOALS: Coolamon Hoppers: R.Alchin 2, K.Wells 2, S.Bowley 1, Z.leary 1, G.Bandy 1, L.Farmer 1, S.Gaynor 1; MCUE Goannas:
BEST: Coolamon Hoppers: S.Gaynor, L.Farmer, B.Hanrahan, T.Frazier, E.Leary, P.Hanrahan; MCUE Goannas: A.Wood, M.Cole, T.Wilson, D.Schwarz, J.Ahmat-Nona, S.Hood
Turvey Park Bulldogs 3.3 5.3 5.5 6.7 (43)
Marrar Bombers 0.2 3.5 3.5 6.5 (41)
GOALS: Turvey Park Bulldogs: I.Shaw 1, M.burkinshaw 1, J.Fordree 1, M.Garratt 1, S.Bailey 1, P.Grigg 1; Marrar Bombers: I.Cunningham 2, A.Piercy 2, E.Fitzgerald 2
BEST: Turvey Park Bulldogs: J.Fordree, S.Bailey, B.Buik, M.Garratt, I.Shaw, F.Young; Marrar Bombers: E.Fitzgerald, S.Godde, I.Cunningham, K.Bloomfield, K.Woolley-Blain, B.hofert
Collingullie Wagga Demons 3.3 5.6 7.7 7.9 (51)
Northern Jets 0.0 0.0 0.0 2.1 (13)
GOALS: Collingullie Wagga Demons: J.Goldski 5, M.Chisholm 1, E.Wearne 1; Northern Jets: G.Fairman 1, C.Willis 1
BEST: Collingullie Wagga Demons: L.Read, J.Thomas, R.Kennedy, J.Goldski, G.Kennedy, B.Reeve; Northern Jets: M.Reinhold, K.Lord, C.Willis, B.Gaynor, C.Meehan, G.MCCORMACK
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.