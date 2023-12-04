The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Hall back with Narrandera, hopes to see longer games, more players on field

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
December 4 2023 - 2:37pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kevin Hall will return to Narrandera's head coach position for the 2024 season. Picture supplied
Kevin Hall will return to Narrandera's head coach position for the 2024 season. Picture supplied

Kevin Hall has returned to the helm at Narrandera, taking on the head coach role for the 2024 Southern NSW Women's League season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help