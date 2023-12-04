Hall back with Narrandera, hopes to see longer games, more players on field

Kevin Hall has returned to the helm at Narrandera, taking on the head coach role for the 2024 Southern NSW Women's League season.
Hall first took on the role ahead of the 2023 season, where his side earned three wins from six games.
Out of the block hard and fast, the Eagles were undefeated as they headed into round four but wouldn't have success again for the remainder of the season.
Just short of a finals appearance, Hall would like to see further improvement from the side in 2024.
"We've got a couple of younger girls coming through this year that are able to play, and we picked up a few more girls that have never played before, and have just come down for a run and have ago," Hall said.
"We had three wins at the start the season this year which was really good and then after that we lost Ellie [Hall] and Tamika [Rourke] to the Giants, and we had a few injuries to key players, and that made it really hard but they still fought hard for the rest of the year and it was a positive year."
With the season confirmed to be extended next year, Hall said he's excited his team will get to play more footy, but would like to see additional changes implemented also.
"The big thing to me is I hope they, instead of the 10 minutes, I hope they can stretch the games out a bit longer like maybe 12 or 15 minute quarters," Hall said.
"The other thing I'd like love to see is playing 18 on a field, last year we were playing a team and I think we had 19 so we were quite happy to have 18 on the field but they wanted to have 16 and they had five on the bench.
"For me, it's all to get girls a game of footy, so why have more sitting on a bench when you don't have to."
Hall said his main focus for the coming season remains on development of his players.
With a group of players coming into the senior side from the junior competition, he's excited for how they may impact the team.
"I think just the girls with a bit better skills, they help a lot," he said.
"Last year when we were training, we trained with the boys a few times, and and you just noticed that because the boys kick it a bit harder at him and things like that, they've really got to concentrate on their marking and they don't want to stuff the kick up, so they really concentrate on their kicking.
"So I think it really helps when you're training with better people and better skills, it brings everyone's skill level up a bit.
"Training with the boys, they didn't want to be the last in the run or they didn't want to be the one that dropped the ball in the exercise, it was really good."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.