Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong have strengthened their already strong forward line with the confirmation of Skye Hamblin (nee Davey) joining their ranks.
The key-forward makes the move from North Wagga after several years kicking bags for the Saints.
After moving to Ganmain in 2021, Hamblin said it was only a matter of time before she made the move to the Lions.
"Luke (Walsh) and Emma, his wife, were pretty on me to play for them when we moved, but I felt at the time it was best to just stay where I was, I was really happy with where I was and feeling comfortable," Hamblin said.
"I think just with life in general it does make my life a lot easier in terms of training and playing games at Ganmain, but also to really be more a part of the community, investing in my community."
Hamblin coached GGGM's under 14's girls side in 2022 and said moving into their senior club as a player felt like the best way to establish her connections locally.
"It feels good to be making those club connections now for down the track when I start having babies myself and stuff like that," she said.
With a new team and new coach to learn from, Hamblin said she's enjoyed her experience with the Lions so far, and hopes to continue developing her playing style under new leadership.
"I think there's a lot to be learnt from Luke, women's football is still so new, the best thing you can do is to learn as much as you can and Luke himself was an eight-time premiership player," she said.
With no love lost between her and North Wagga, she said the club knew it was a matter of when and not if she made the trade to GGGM.
Slotting into the side well she said she's felt welcomed by her new team and is getting used to a new playing style.
"How they play their game is very different to how I've previously been with other clubs, so it's really, really good to see how they work their game structure, I think it's very refreshing," Hamblin said.
"It's also really good to see how good the skills are already in pre-season, with Ganmain they've kept a lot of their group and they've already got that bond and they've been all very, very welcoming and helped me slip right in which is really nice."
With a reputation that proceeds her, new teammates were particularly excited to have her talents join their ranks.
Coach Luke Walsh is also pleased to have her on side, and glad to not have to worry about her in the opposition.
After watching her in North Wagga's preliminary final in 2022, where Hamblin's after-the-siren goal won them the game, he was keener than ever to get her to the Lions.
"She's just so dangerous to have because she's got such a long range," Walsh said.
"If she can take a mark anywhere within sort of 45 metres, she's a good chance of scoring a goal, it puts the opposition back into pressure having to find someone who can play on Skye and then it has a flow on effect of freeing up some of our smaller players, like Olivia Hall and Lucy Anderson who are also very good forwards."
Walsh is happy with how she's joined the playing group and said he's been glad to see her earning the respect of her fellow teammates.
Hamblin will face her old club in round four of the Southern NSW Women's competition, with round one to begin on February 3.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
