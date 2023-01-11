Lockhart kicked off their pre-season this week ahead of the upcoming Hume League season with coach Tom Keogh happy with the early signs from his side.
Keogh was happy with the turnout for the opening session at Apex Park with warm conditions welcoming the Demons to season 2023.
"It was good, we had a pretty good young turnout," Keogh said.
"It was very warm and we didn't do anything too strenuous."
Keogh is pretty happy with how the side is shaping up, with the addition of Hunter Lloyd set to complement the wealth of young talent already at the Demons.
"It's looking good," he said.
"The young guys that we've got and retained are pretty good footballers and Lockhart's biggest problem last year was just having a lack of age and experience.
"So I think there is going to be a huge amount of natural improvement regardless of who we bring into the side.
"We've signed on Hunter Lloyd who is a good mate of mine and if we can add a few more like him into the side it would be good."
While only having announced the single signing so far, Keogh was hopeful of adding a couple more names before the season begins.
"We are still working on our recruiting drive," he said.
"We are hoping to add a bit more depth to our spine, but that's about it really as well as targeting and retaining young kids that have previously been at the club."
Ahead of his first senior coaching role, Keogh was just hoping to focus on the basics and continue to watch the natural progression from the young Demons.
"I've got a list of structures that I'd like to drum into the team," he said.
"Game fundamentals that I'd like to drum into these young guys and if we can get that ticked off I think the results will take care of itself.
"It won't be hard to make improvements given that all these young kids have gotten another year older and we've bolstered the group with some older players.
"If we put some good structures into the team they will naturally improve.
"I think those young guys will surprise a lot of teams this year with how quickly we can improve.
"I'm not really concerned about the core of the team, they just need some older heads around them as there is some really good players in the side."
