Captains split on finals fairness, but there is one thing they agree on

Feelings are split across the league on the structure of the Southern NSW Women's League competition.
Finals begin on Thursday night across Wagga and Narrandera, but there are mixed feelings on the collection of teams set to take the field.
This year the competition was split across four pools, with the top two sides from each pool making their way into finals.
However, it's this structure that has left teams in the top eight on the league-wide ladder unable to play finals.
Top eight sides Collingullie-Wagga and Marrar had their seasons cut short, while Turvey Park and Narrandera, who sit eleventh and twelfth respectively, will play in the semis.
But there are mixed feelings among the captains of this year's finals sides on if the system is fair.
Each pool contained four teams, with the top two sides of each pool progressing into the finals.
North Wagga topped the Pool B ladder, and finished seventh on the league ladder.
Captain Melinda Hyland said she has no issue with their pool runner up, Turvey Park, playing finals.
"I think it's a great opportunity for more teams to play more footy, and that's definitely what our region is lacking at the moment," Hyland said.
"I think it's awesome.
"It's the same rules for everyone, everyone had equal opportunity to rack up the wins in their own pool, so I'm definitely happy with it."
It's a sentiment echoed by captains at Griffith, Turvey Park, and Narrandera.
Griffith also topped their pool ladder and captain Jenna Richards said that this year's finals is an opportunity for new teams to experience the finals high.
Bulldogs captain Jessica Wendt said while the system was initially confusing, once she understood how to qualify for finals, it made sense.
She acknowledged the system was beneficial for her side, who would not be playing finals if the league ladder was involved.
"I think they've done it really well, it was a bit confusing, I found the draw a bit confusing but once I got my head around it, it did make a lot of sense," Wendt said.
"It puts us in a good position but I do feel bad for the other teams that have not made it through, but we have made it through and that's all that matters, it's good for us."
The pool ladder system has also worked in favour of Narrandera, who earned a finals berth with just two wins this season.
A round eight win over East Wagga-Kooringal boosted them into second place on the Pool C ladder on percentage.
Captain Jasmine Morrison said is excited to play finals football.
"I think it's a great way to do it, it gives everyone a bit of an exposure to finals," Morrison said.
For the remaining captains though, this season's finals system is deeply flawed.
Their concerns include the fairness of stronger teams missing out on finals opportunities and the ability for lower sides to be competitive against top teams.
Coolamon's Kenzie Bradley is not impressed.
"I think it's a horrible structure," Bradley said.
"None of it made sense, it didn't make sense how people could win two games in their pool and be in finals whereas if we lost two games at one stage, we would have not been in finals.
"Say, Turvey and Narrandera, if we weren't to get in, we're a lot stronger of a team than them, and they're just going into finals to get a flogging where a stronger team could have played if it was set up better."
Bradley said she would like to see the return of clearly defined pools based on club skill, not location.
"Nobody wants to just lose and lose and lose by a flogging," she said.
"When we first started, we would rather play the not as good teams than play and get flogged."
League front runners Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong and Brookdale also held concerns.
Brookdale captain Ruby Hyde said it is a harsh system when stronger teams can miss out over sides with just two wins.
Lions captain Lucy Anderson echoed coach Luke Walsh's comments from before the season began.
"No, I don't like this structure," Anderson said.
"Looking at the final ladder of the home and away game, there's a couple of teams that are twelfth who ended up playing finals and teams that are near top four who haven't made it, it's a bit odd."
Meanwhile, Charles Sturt University captain, Monique McKinley acknowledged she thought the reduced travel fixture was beneficial.
Disappointed in the extreme ends of the overall ladder represented, she said reducing travel is key for the competition's longevity.
"It's a better seasonal structure in terms of travelling," McKinley said.
"Griffith and Leeton, all them, I know they have struggled in the past with travelling to Wagga and getting to games in time, so in terms of throughout the season it's good, but when you come into finals, there's obviously going to be stronger and weaker pools."
Whether pleased with this year's cohort of finalists or not, the games will continue and on April 12 there will be a new premier.
This season's grand final will be played at Maher Oval, as it was in 2023, a welcomed decision by both Turvey Park and reigning premiers Ganmain.
Across the competition there were three names that came up, and not all positively.
Apex. Robertson. Narrandera.
Several captains called out previous finals at Apex, and said they never want to return to the junior field again.
"We've definitely outgrown Apex Park," McKinley said.
Equality across the men's and women's competitions was raised in the arguments for Robertson Oval and Narrandera Sportsground, with Farrer and Riverina league grand finals held at those grounds respectively.
"You look at the men's competition, the grand finals are either at Robertson Oval or Narrandera Sportsground, so I think we need to stop putting girls second," McKinley said.
"We need to start putting girls footy as a higher priority, it's getting bigger and bigger and more serious, so we need to start rewarding the girls for that."
Hyland echoed her comments.
"Robertson Oval is the premier sporting venue in Wagga," Hyland said.
"That's where the AFL teams play when they travel, it's where the men's team play their finals, so the women should definitely be afforded that opportunity as well."
Calls for Narrandera Sportsground highlighted the use of the field for men's grand finals, but also its central location.
Balancing a good pitch, crowd atmosphere, and accessibility for clubs across the competition is important for both Hyde and Richards, with their clubs both expecting significant travel this finals series.
"I would love it if Griffith could get there and have one at home, that would be awesome, but if we weren't to get there, then it wouldn't make much sense to have it in Griffith," Richards said.
"I'd probably say Narrandera, because of the central location, personally I would love to go and watch whether we make it or not, so having to hike all the way to Wagga is a bit of a mission.
"Narrandera is always good to watch at, it's central, it's always good there."
