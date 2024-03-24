Bulldogs learn important lesson as two-point win ends Marrar's season

Turvey Park has had a welcomed learning moment just a week out of finals, after complacency nearly cost them their round eight win.
Holding the visiting opponents to just two points in the first quarter, entering the second term with a 19-point lead, the Bulldogs were feeling comfortable.
But it took just a few good kicks for the Bombers to scare the life back into the Bulldogs in their must-win game.
Barely holding on through the second half, both teams were unlucky in front of goal, and the hosts held onto a 6.7(43) to 6.5 (41) win.
While Turvey Park had already secured their finals position, a loss for Marrar ended their season.
Midfielder Jorja Pinney said the side will be sure not to make the same mistake next week.
"We came out firing in the first quarter and we big chat before the game so we knew what we needed to do," Pinney said.
"We went out the first quarter, smacked it, we did so well, and then we got a bit too comfortable and it started getting closer from then on.
"In the fourth quarter, they just came out and brought the heat, so we really had to keep on top of it.
"We knew that getting this last win before finals would really help our confidence going into it, which it definitely has."
Determined to not fall into a false sense of security again, Pinney is confident her team got a good enough scare to not repeat history.
Seeing his side starting to drop, coach Cooper Harmer pushed the girls to lift their game again as Marrar came back into the game.
"At half time our coach Cooper, he was telling us that we can't drop off, we need to keep it up," Pinney said.
"Coming into finals, that's definitely something that we will all do as a team, keep each other up and about and keep the encouragement up to keep us all going."
During her second year playing, Pinney said the feeling among the team this season has been imperative to their success.
With a 'family' feel across the playing group, new and returning faces have brought both experience and confidence.
Running alongside her younger sister Meggin Pinney has been an added bonus this year.
"It's pretty cool [playing together] the week before we played Marrar, she actually handballed it to me and I got a goal, so it was pretty cool to have that little link up, I know she's got my back and I've got hers," she said.
"I've only been playing for a couple years, but this is the first year where I've really felt like we're actually just one big family and it's just really great," she said.
"The people that have come in have really brought a lot of knowledge and our captains Jess (Wendt) and Mik (Garratt) have really helped build that core for us all."
Turvey Park finished the season second on the Pool B ladder and will play the reigning premiers Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong in the first round of finals.
