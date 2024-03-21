Senior step up no concern for Svannah as Marrar prepare for do-or-die game

Stepping into senior football was a nerve-wracking prospect for teenager Svannah Godde, but seven rounds in she's become one of Marrar's premier players.
Playing in the Wagga and District Junior Youth Girls competition for the past four years, the 15-year-old was awarded a season permit to take the field this year.
A regular in Marrar's senior netball program, she was used to playing alongside older teammates.
But for the Giants Academy player, stepping on field alongside, and against, older women was a new challenge.
"It was definitely scary at the start," Godde said.
"I was playing Giants footy and I didn't think anything of it, and then one of my teammates was like 'oh, are you scared to verse all these big old people' .
"But it was so easy to come into the team and play with them."
With an influx of new players on the side this season, Godde said it was nice to not be the only new face at training.
Getting to know how the side plays as the season continues on, she said having experience alongside her has pushed her to be a better player.
"They're all so good, they've all got great talents that help us win each game," she said.
"It's good having the winter girls there, because they help me get across what I'm trying to say and they definitely can relate to all the footy talk."
After missing round seven due to a shoulder injury, Godde will return to the field this week for Marrar's important round eight game.
The last game before finals begin, the Bombers must win over Turvey Park if they want their premiership campaign to continue.
Expecting a tough game, there are a few familiar faces on the opposition side.
Playing Academy football alongside Bulldog Philomena Grigg, Godde is looking forward to coming up against a friend.
"We both basically have the same playing style, she's really good," she said.
"But I think we have a pretty balanced team, I think it will be a really good game to watch actually."
Enjoying the shift between football and netball, Godde isn't looking to slow down on either sport any time soon.
Stepping into A grade netball this year, she'll focus primarily on that throughout winter, though will play a final year of youth football if eligible.
Marrar play Turvey Park at Maher Oval on Friday night, with the first bounce at 6:30pm.
Collingullie-Wagga v Northern Jets at Crossroads Oval at 6:30.
Turvey Park v Marrar at Maher Oval at 6:30.
Coolamon v Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes at Kindra Park at 6:30.
Narrandera v East Wagga-Kooringal at Narrandera Sportsground at 6:45.
Brookdale v Griffith at Lockhart Recreation Ground at 7.
Temora v Wagga Tigers at Nixon Park at 7.
North Wagga v Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong at McPherson Oval at 7:30.
Leeton-Whitton v Charles Sturt University at Narrandera Sportsground at 7:45.
