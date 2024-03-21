The Daily Advertisersport
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Farrer League

Senior step up no concern for Svannah as Marrar prepare for do-or-die game

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated March 21 2024 - 5:57pm, first published 5:54pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Marrar dual athlete Svannah Godde has enjoyed the step up into senior football. Picture by Bernard Humphreys
Marrar dual athlete Svannah Godde has enjoyed the step up into senior football. Picture by Bernard Humphreys

Stepping into senior football was a nerve-wracking prospect for teenager Svannah Godde, but seven rounds in she's become one of Marrar's premier players.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

More from sports

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.