No win, no worries for Ross as she reflects on 'heartwarming' season

Wagga Tigers inaugural best and fairest winner Bianca Ross believes her side's first win isn't far away.
Despite a boom in players and skills since their first season last year, with just one game left this season, they still haven't had their first win.
Ross isn't concerned though.
Watching her team's development year-on-year, she thought the Tigers would have sung their song by now, but she's confident if not this Friday, they'll be singing early in the season next year.
One of a small handful of players to have played prior to joining the Tigers, she feels like a proud mother every time they take the field.
"Honestly like I feel like their mum or something and it's their first time playing sport," Ross said.
"When they do something well, you just want to tell them immediately but you're down the other end of the field so you can't let them know and by the time you get off, you've forgotten everything that everyone's done because they've done so many good things, it's awesome."
Heading to Temora this week, with a large contingent of defence players, Ross said they'll lower on numbers again this week.
She's hopeful that they'll still have enough to play a full side though.
Low numbers was an ongoing concern for the Tigers last year, but she is proud to have had continuity in numbers.
"Last year we struggled to get say five people at training this year, but we've had numbers up to 15 at training this year, and games where we've had like three people on the bench ready for interchange, so it's been really awesome having a bigger squad coming out to the games," she said.
"This year I thought we would have had at least one or two games with a win but unfortunately, we had a few players out with injuries like halfway through the season.
"I think definitely next year, or even this Friday, we can definitely come away with the win.
"It is a little bit disheartening when we haven't been obviously winning any of our games, but being so new and only having players that have never played the sport before, it's really heartwarming to have just this team out there getting a kick in and playing the game itself."
Tigers head to Nixon Park on Friday evening to play Temora in what will be their final game of the 2024 season.
