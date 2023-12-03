More players, more skill; Tigers hope to earn their stripes in 2024

It was a bumpy entry to the Southern NSW Women's League for Wagga Tigers but as they prepare for their second season, confidence is growing within the group.
The club first nominated for the 2021 season but were unable to secure enough numbers to play until their debut in 2023.
With bare bones, clubs from across the league agreed to loan players to the Tigers to help them compete.
But Jordan Post said they won't be asking to borrow players in 2024.
A month into their preseason program, Post said numbers have been strong at training, and she's expecting to have a full team and bench come round one.
"We've got a fair few girls, I think we've already got about 20, so we've got a fairly big group now," Post said.
"We're training really well, we're a bit of a family now, everyone's known each other for a while, we started training really early so I think when it comes around to that first game we will be pretty ready."
Bringing some experience into the side for the 2024 season, Post said she's looking forward to having players on the field who have better understandings of the game.
With nearly all the team in their first season last year, she said having experience alongside them will be a huge confidence boost.
"We've got some girls that have played for other clubs before, so they're going to be really good," she said.
"It makes us feel way more comfortable as the team going out knowing that you have some experience, someone that know the rules, it makes us feel just that a bit more confident on the the field.
"I think it just makes it a better game if you go out there confident in yourself, you feel like you can play a good game.
"If you feel like you're in a bit of a community, that's what it's all about really, everyone being comfortable and happy."
With more players and experience, Post said the consistency they'll take into each will will also be better than in 2023.
Post hopes that by not bringing in borrowed players the side will have more cohesion across the field.
Still realistic in her team's goals, Post said while they're not expecting to win a premiership in 2024, they'd like to see more positive results.
"We're looking forward to just playing more footy," she said.
"I'm not going to say we're gonna win a premiership. I just want to see us get really close as a team, and get confident enough so that everyone can just play and be themselves and enjoy it.
"If we win, that's great but it's not an expectation that we have to win."
Enjoying playing under her father's guidance, Post said the playing group is excited to be working with him.
