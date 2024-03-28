The Daily Advertisersport
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Farrer League

Coaches say: Temora, North Wagga stay up top, East Wagga might surprise

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
March 28 2024 - 2:18pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Farrer League A grade playing coaches Kadison Hofert (Marrar), Caren Hugo (TRYC), and Holly Judd (CSU) at the season launch. Picture by Bernard Humphreys
Farrer League A grade playing coaches Kadison Hofert (Marrar), Caren Hugo (TRYC), and Holly Judd (CSU) at the season launch. Picture by Bernard Humphreys

Temora and North Wagga could be in for a grand final rematch this year if the Farrer League coaches predictions ring true.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

More from sports

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.