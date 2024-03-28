Coaches say: Temora, North Wagga stay up top, East Wagga might surprise

Temora and North Wagga could be in for a grand final rematch this year if the Farrer League coaches predictions ring true.
The 2023 premier and runner up are expected to remain strong this year and rival clubs have marked them as continued threats, but last year's surprise packet East Wagga-Kooringal have also caught eyes.
Returning North Wagga coach Flynn Hogg said her side has remained mostly unchanged from 2023, with just one new recruit.
Additionally Tessa Hamblin will return to the club but Hogg has not yet confirmed when she will return to the court.
Watching as the competition grows each year, she expects East Wagga to be back with a vengeance.
"The competition has been getting stronger and stronger each year, so all teams really, but East Wagga last year were our team who we had to focus on," Hogg said.
"Temora, they're always strong, it's really everyone, we need to keep consistency throughout the season if we want to win."
After missing most of last season with injury, Marrar coach Kadison Hofert has recruited hard during the off season, scoring both a returning A grader and some budding Riverina League talents.
Hofert was impressed with North Wagga's recruiting, and has her eye on a new-look Northern Jets.
"You can't go past North Wagga, especially when they add Flynn back into the equation, and they've got Jasmine [Condliffe] and I've heard she's a gun," Hofert said.
"So I don't think you can go past North Wagga, but I think Northern Jets might be a surprise packet with Alice [Clark] coaching, I always hate when I have to play on Alice because she is so good."
Also with her eye on North Wagga is The Rock-Yerong Creek coach Caren Hugo.
Building a fresh young team this season Hugo is excited for what the club has this year, with a mixture of players new to the club and moving through their junior system.
Expecting North Wagga to be a hard nut to crack, like Hogg, she's also watching out for East Wagga.
"I think East Wagga's defensive end is going to be a hard one to crack, so they'll be an interesting game for us," Hugo said.
"And always North Wagga, they're always really strong."
Focusing inwards, and with university dates pushing back team selections, Charles Sturt University's Holly Judd is trying to not focus on the opposition.
"I haven't really thought about it, I've tried to not read into it, I don't want to go into the season anxious about certain teams or certain players," Judd said.
"We just want to go out, bust our gut each game every game, and not really expect anything.
"We know each team has gained so many great players across the board, so it's going to be a more competitive season than last year and we're excited to be a part of that."
Farrer League netball begins on April 6.
The Rock-Yerong Creek v Northern Jets at The Rock Recreation Ground
Barellan v Charles Sturt University at Barellan Sports Ground
East Wagga-Kooringal v Coleambally at Gumly Oval
Marrar v Temora at Langtry Oval
BYE: North Wagga
