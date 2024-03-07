Itchy feet bring Tessa out of retirement and back to A grade side

Just a season after announcing her retirement, itchy feet have brought Tessa Hamblin back to North Wagga.
The accomplished midcourter last played in the Saints' 2022 premiership game, but after assisting the side through the 2023 finals series she knew she needed to return.
Still pregnant with her third child at the time, Hamblin said being around the team reignited her love for the club and sport.
Planning at first to ease back into sport after giving birth three months ago, her competitive nature lead her to immediate selection back in the top side.
"I was a bit unsure how I would be after having Finn but the body feels pretty good, so we'll see how we go," Hamblin said.
"We've got 11 players which is great, because I won't have to play a full game, and can ease back into it a bit."
While mentally ready to be back, Hamblin admitted her body has been a bit slower on the uptake.
Not her first time returning to the court after having a baby, she is confident she'll be back where she wants to be come the start of the season.
"We've still got a little while before the season starts, Flynn [Hogg] is obviously aware it will take time but I'm feeling pretty good at this stage, but there is a lot of work to do before I'm feeling back to normal," she said.
"It's a bit frustrating, your mind thinks you can do it but your body lets you down a little bit.
"I'll take it easy and work towards the end goal at the end of the season.
"It's a bit of a waiting game and just being patient with your body, but I'll get there."
Winning two premierships with North Wagga previously, Hamblin is hoping to come back with a bang and finish her playing career with a 2024 flag.
Confident for now this will be her last season, with her eldest child able to begin junior sport next year, she'd like to have a fairy-tale run.
Looking at the squad assembled by coach Flynn Hogg, Hamblin is impressed with the talent available to them.
"We've been around each other, some of us, for four or five years now, so we're gelled and with the addition of Sienna in goal keeper and Jasmine through the centre, she'll be a huge asset to us, so I think we've definitely got the team, it's just if we can pull it all together," she said.
The consistency in the squad over recent years has helped build Hamblin's desire to return.
Not only can she see success in their future, but she is missing the off court connections she has formed.
An important part of playing for her is the social side of being involved with a club.
"Ultimately getting the flag at the end would be the bonus but I think socially getting back into that after having a year off, being involved in the club a bit more, is nice," she said.
"We miss that social side, so I'm keen to get out and get amongst it.
"It's nice to get out and help where we can, so I'm keen to see where the season ends up."
