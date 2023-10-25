Hogg preparing to take the court again after re-signing as North Wagga coach

Flynn Hogg is feeling confident in herself and her side after signing on to coach North Wagga again in the 2024 season.
In what will be her fourth year at the club, Hogg has led the A grade side to two consecutive grand finals, and a premiership win in 2022.
Excited to be staying with the Saints next year, the shooter said she's settled into the club after taking over the coaching reigns in 2021.
"I'm not going in as nervous," Hogg said.
"My confidence is the best it's been throughout my coaching years.
"Really getting to know what the Farrer League is like now having come from the Riverina League, it just makes me want to keep bettering my coaching each year, trying new things.
"I'm doing another coaching course to up my coaching certificate on the weekend, so hopefully I can use that for next season too."
Sidelined since July due to a ruptured Achilles tendon, Hogg said while disappointed to have spent so much time off the court, there were undoubtedly benefits to seeing the team from a new angle.
Typically a playing coach, she said she'll use what she learnt about the squad while on the sidelines to help benefit the team next year.
"This year, spending so much time on the bench, it was really good to step back and watch the girls," she said.
"See how they gel, who gels with who, and see them out there and watch them give that 110 per cent."
Feeling the side has some unfinished business after losing this year's grand final to Temora, Hogg is raring to go once again.
With her recovery going well so far, Hogg is hopeful to be running again by Christmas, and said she's confident she'll be back on the court from the get go next season.
Giving players time to enjoy away from netball, Hogg said as far as she's aware this year's A grade side will all return for trials, but emphasised that no one's positions were guaranteed.
"I have been reaching out to the girls and I've heard good things," she said.
"I can't really say too much until we get to the nitty gritty of trialling and training.
"As much as we all do love netball, it does take over our lives, so it's really good for the girls to just have that break, be able to enjoy their life, have their weekends and Thursday nights back, and then I think it's also good because by the time those few months are over they're pretty ready to get back into it and they realise how much they miss it when they don't play."
Feeling the competition has continued to improve year on year since she transitioned from the Riverina League, Hogg said any belief the Farrer League is an easier competition is misguided.
With some outstanding young players coming through Farrer League clubs, she said there's a real teenage threat taking over the competition.
"I love playing in the Farrer League, I think it's strong and I think it's actually getting stronger and stronger," she said.
"There's a few younger girls coming through, so it's really good to see some young girls who are coming through and blowing us away with their talents."
