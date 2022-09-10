North Wagga's Tessa Hamblin has finished her career in the best way possible following a best on court performance in her Saints' 48-44 win over Charles Sturt University.
Hamblin was terrific at wing attack for the Saints throughout the four quarters and was thrilled to get the win saying it was a great way to cap off an amazing year.
"It's amazing," Hamblin said.
"It's a great feeling to get the win, I think it wasn't just an individual effort it was a team effort.
"I'm very proud of the girls and proud of everyone for stepping up today."
Hamblin returned to the court after a couple of seasons off and although while thoroughly enjoying her year has decided to retire.
"I haven't played since 2018, so I had a few years off with the girls," she said.
"This has been my comeback year and I will retire after this one, so it's nice to get a win and finish on a high."
The Saints finished the regular season in second position after a few narrow losses during the run to finals.
Hamblin said that those slim defeats gave the girls some added motivation to bounce back strongly.
"We had a couple of really small losses," she said.
"But I think that was the driving force behind gelling together again as a team and that hunger for the grand final.
"Losses aren't always a bad thing and I think sometimes it puts the fire in the belly, so it's good."
While having at one stage a comfortable 10 goal lead, the Bushsows continued to fight on with Hamblin saying that you can never count them out.
"You never underestimate CSU and it doesn't matter how big of a lead you have you know they are going to comeback," she said.
"It was good for our girls to hold on and keep that composure and fight to the end."
It has been an enjoyable return year for Hamblin with her thanking Saints coach Flynn Hogg for her leadership throughout the season.
"It's been a great year with Flynn," she said.
"Flynn has had a lot to deal with coaching wise and being so young she's absolutely stepped up this year and has been a great role model for all of us.
"I can't thank her enough and all of the girls have just been awesome."
Tessa and husband Kirk will both step away from the Saints following a successful period, with the pair hoping to spend the next couple of years with their young family.
"We are done," she said.
"Kirk and I are both retiring, so we will have some family time and spend some time away from footy before the girls get started into weekend sport."
Hamblin was one of a few standout performers with goal shooter Lily Wild fantastic for the Saints in the circle while Hogg and Sarah O'Leary were also great for North Wagga.
