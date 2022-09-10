The Daily Advertiser

North Wagga's Tessa Hamblin has finished her career with a best on court performance in the Saints A grade premiership win

September 10 2022 - 9:30am
Tessa Hamblin was named best on court in the Farrer League A grade final following a terrific game for North Wagga. Picture by Les Smith

North Wagga's Tessa Hamblin has finished her career in the best way possible following a best on court performance in her Saints' 48-44 win over Charles Sturt University.

