North Wagga lose playing coach for remainder of season

Reigning premiers North Wagga have been dealt a huge blow with playing coach Flynn Hogg out of action for the next 12 months.
Hogg ruptured her Achilles tendon during their draw with East Wagga-Kooringal on Saturday, and went in for reparative surgery on Tuesday.
Saints' Emily Fellows said the injury happened behind play and the side was unaware Hogg was injured until she removed herself from the game late in the second quarter.
"No one really saw it, we weren't 100 per cent sure what happened, the ball was down the other end so we're not really sure what happened," Fellows said.
"She kind of just hobbled, or crawled, off and then we just had to make a few changes and we went from there, but we didn't actually see what happened, she kind of felt a bump and a pop, and that was it."
Fellows said while a big blow for the team, their immediate concern sat with Hogg and how the injury would impact her outside of netball also.
Looking towards the rest of their season, with just five round games left before the finals, Fellows said they'll be forced to readjust the team.
Primarily playing goal attack, Hogg's presence will be missed in the circle, though Fellows said the side is fortunate enough to have access to plenty of accomplished shooters.
"Obviously she's a massive loss for us but I think we're lucky that we have such a tight knit group and a lot of flexibility in our team which is really nice," she said.
"We have quite a strong A reserve team as well, so if we do need to bring a player up or qualify a player for finals we do have that capacity.
"It's obviously really really sad not having Flynn but we need to have the confidence in our team and our girls now, and I have no doubt that we can still play our best netball."
Fellows said Hogg's injury has added more fuel to the team's fire, giving them something extra to play for as finals approach.
"It is, unfortunately, what it is now and we need to be able to adapt to it," she said.
With a top of the table game against Temora this Saturday, Fellows said they'll need to leave the events and result of the East Wagga game behind them as they prepare for the challenge.
