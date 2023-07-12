The Daily Advertiser
North Wagga lose playing coach for remainder of season

Updated July 12 2023 - 5:01pm, first published 4:30pm
North Wagga playing coach Flynn Hogg will miss 12 months of netball after rupturing her Achilles tendon. Picture by Les Smith
Reigning premiers North Wagga have been dealt a huge blow with playing coach Flynn Hogg out of action for the next 12 months.

