Collingullie-Glenfield Park coach Nick Perryman is looking forward to the Demons' biggest test so far this season as his side travels to Kindra Park on Saturday to take on Coolamon.
The Demons enter the clash after winning their last three straight however Perryman was expecting the Hoppers to provide quite a challenge after winning their last five.
"It should be a great contest hopefully," Perryman said.
"They are obviously in really good form so we need to bring our best to be competitive."
Collingullie handed the Hoppers a 36-point loss when the two sides met back in round six however the Hoppers have since gone on to turnaround their season.
Perryman was expecting Coolamon to be a completely different side the second time around and believed they would have plenty of confidence after their recent run.
"We just expect them to be up and about," he said.
"They'll have plenty of confidence and they are probably the in-form team of the comp.
"We just expect all their good players to be really on and their role players to play good roles.
"So we've got to bring our best to try and match them."
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
The Demons have also been in decent form in recent weeks and have benefited massively after having key duo Jayden Klemke and Matt Klemke return to the side.
Perryman admitted there hasn't been a whole lot of change behind their resurgence and said the main factor was more consistency in their performances.
"To be honest there's not a heap different," he said.
"We are just a little bit more consistent all over the park and to get some of our key players back from injury has been pretty important for us.
"But we haven't been tested like we are going to be tested on the weekend so we are really looking forward to testing ourselves against one of the best in the competition."
Collingullie currently sit just one win outside the top five and are still in the hunt to play finals this season however need to win just about every one of their remaining six games.
Perryman said that his side knew the odds were against them but was confident they would give themselves a red hot crack at qualifying for finals.
"It's pretty simple for us I think," he said.
"We've nearly got to win most of our games and a lot of teams are going to keep beating each other throughout the rest of the year.
"Whatever happens will happen but if we can keep playing some reasonable footy we will give ourselves a chance."
Coolamon key forward Tim Oosterhoff has been in terrific form over the past five weeks and has kicked 24 goals over that short period while also performing strongly in the ruck.
Perryman admitted he hadn't yet worked out a plan to nullify Oosterhoff's influence but said it would be something the Demons would have to do if they wanted to come away with the four points.
"I haven't really thought about it to be honest," he said.
"We are trying to get our own thing sorted at the moment, but obviously he's a quality player.
"He's big and strong, he plays up forward and also goes through the ruck a little bit so both our guys down back and the blokes in the ruck need to be on their game to curve his influence."
Demons' quartet Monty Inglis, Harry Radley, Josh Gunning and Riley Martyn all missed the win against Narrandera over the weekend and Perryman was hopeful that at least three of the four would be right to return to face the Hoppers.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.