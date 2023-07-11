The Daily Advertiser
Ella soaking up opportunity to play in front of top selectors

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated July 11 2023 - 5:18pm, first published 5:00pm
Ella Barrell pictured with Liam Dedini in Melbourne as part of the NSW Country team competing at the Football Australia National Training Centre Challenge. Picture supplied
Ella Barrell pictured with Liam Dedini in Melbourne as part of the NSW Country team competing at the Football Australia National Training Centre Challenge. Picture supplied

As the Women's World Cup draws nearer, Wagga's Ella Barrell is looking for her slice of national team experience at the Football Australia National Training Centre Challenge.

