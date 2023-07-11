Ella soaking up opportunity to play in front of top selectors

As the Women's World Cup draws nearer, Wagga's Ella Barrell is looking for her slice of national team experience at the Football Australia National Training Centre Challenge.
The competition features teams from across Australia, with Barrell taking a spot in the NSW Country squad alongside the state's best regional talent.
Teams compete across the week in front of national and A League selectors and staff in a huge opportunity for the young women looking to pursue professional soccer.
Barrell said she's been playing soccer her whole life and has enjoyed the chance to move into a high level environment.
"I started playing soccer when I was four years old and from then I've worked myself up to being in the NPL League within Canberra playing for Wagga City Wanderers," Barrell said.
A midfielder who can swing into wing and defence when needed, she enjoys being a versatile player.
"I love it, you get to experiment with different ball skills and plays, your teammates help you a lot as well," she said.
Competing in the Talent Support Program run by Football NSW, Barrell has been consistently exposed to high level environments in preparation for this tournament.
With players coming together from across the state, they've had less time together than other teams but have been working tirelessly at home to ensure they were ready for the Challenge.
A long selection process, Barrell has been working for years through different performance pathway programs to reach where she is now.
MORE LOCAL SPORT NEWS
"I was invited to TSP for a couple of years and this year I was invited to a camp up in Bathurst with a lot of girls from all over NSW, some were older and some were younger, and from there we had a two day camp where we trained, got some higher up people in, and then I was invited back to Goulburn for a game day, after that that's when they selected the final team," she said.
Disbelief turned into excitement when she learnt she'd been selected for the side, but it quickly turned surreal once she attended her first training session.
"It was hard to believe," she said.
Well exposed to the pathway system now and carving her space out in the high performance soccer landscape, Barrell said a career in the sport has always been the goal.
"It's what I've always wanted," she said.
"It's something that I've always wanted to see myself do but I never thought I would do it until this moment and that I actually have a chance."
Just days into the Challenge, Barrell said she can already see improvement in herself, progressing well as the week continues.
Her personal focus for the week is to better understand how to play the ball in different game situations and being more technical in her passes.
Also at the Challenge from Wagga is NSW Country head goal keeping coach Liam Dedini and ex-Wagga City Wanderers player Jade Emms.
Barrell said it's nice to have some familiar faces around her at the tournament, though she is getting along well with all of her Country teammates.
"We're building really well as a team," she said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.