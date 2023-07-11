Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes will look to claim their first win at Ganmain Sportsground since 2017 this weekend as they try and spark some life into their season.
The Goannas face fourth-placed Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong on Sunday and are entering with the mindset that anything less than the four points is a failure.
MCUE co-coach Jeremy Rowe knows it's far from an easy task but admitted his side would have to find a way to win if they still want to be in contention for a top five spot.
"I don't know for how long but I do know that for a long period of time that Ganmain and Turvey and maybe to a lesser extent Griffith didn't come out and win at Mango," Rowe said.
"Then for a long time we haven't gone and won at Ganmain so it's been a case of teams have been able to come over and go against the grain and achieve things they haven't been able to for a long time.
"So we've got to actually pull our socks up and go to Ganmain this week and achieve something that we haven't done for a very long time.
"The benefit that we can get out of special win could be the turning point of the season and it probably puts us back into the top five or at least keeps us in touch.
"I think our group needs confidence but you can't buy it, you have to earn it and at the moment we aren't doing enough to be confident.
"A win against Ganmain this week on their home deck and doing something that we haven't done for a long time becomes non-negotiable and we understand how hard it will be.
"We've just got to turn up expecting to win and we've got to find a way to win, if we can just hang in for long enough you just never know what will happen."
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
The Goannas enter the clash off the back of another disappointing performance at home going down to Griffith by nine points.
It was the fourth time that the Goannas have let a game slip after leading at three quarter time and Rowe said it was frustrating to go down in the same fashion once again.
"It's definitely getting tougher to cop these on the chin for sure," he said.
"Four games we've been not just in the game but we've been ahead at three quarter time and then we've drawn with Griffith once, been overrun and lost by nine points today and then overrun by Coolamon and Ganmain and lost by a kick.
"It's a real example that in a tight competition if you can't find ways to get over the line in the tight ones it threatens to completely derail and ruin your season.
"Other results haven't gone our way so we find ourselves out of the five and in a really dangerous position.
"It's tough and almost today was probably the toughest one to sum up after the game because I think there was in many ways a representation of us getting closer to how we want to play."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.