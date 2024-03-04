Staines swaps serves for shooting as tennis star returns to netball roots

She has not played netball since she was a junior, but that didn't stop Kaitlin Staines from gaining selection straight into Marrar's A grade side for 2024.
After spending four and a half years in the United States playing college tennis, Staines returned home in 2022.
Spending 2023 working and playing the occasional tennis, she was ready for a change this winter.
Wanting to return to a team sport this season, Staines tested the netball waters at a local indoor competition before reaching out to former school friend and current Marrar head coach Kadison Hofert.
"Playing tennis, it's individual, and I just love the team aspect or netball," Staines said.
"Kadison had come up on my Facebook page that she was coaching so I just reached out to her to see what it was about, when trials were starting to go to a preseason training to see how I go, especially with the knee.
"She was keen as to have me on board which is great, and I went to my first couple of trainings and I loved it."
After undergoing major knee surgery in 2021, Staines said it's been a concern moving into netball, which is notorious for knee injuries.
With two years of rehabilitation under her belt however she is confident it will hold up.
Expecting to spend most of her time in goal shooter, limiting her movement down court will assist in the transition into the game.
"I've been getting a lot of comments about that, the worst sport for [my knee] is probably netball," she said.
"It honestly feels really good, I'll be at goal shooter where it's not a whole lot of running, but I'm strengthening up, I'm cautious of it but honestly it's been great so far, the physio has all worked off, so fingers crossed it stays stable for a whole season."
One of four new faces to join the Bombers A grade squad this season, Staines said she's had a warm welcome into the club.
Marrar also confirmed the addition of Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong players Summer Griffiths and Ava Pritchett to their A grade side.
Pritchett is a long shot specialist and will link with Staines in the shooting circle, while Griffiths can swing from midcourt into the circle when needed.
"It's really exciting to see some new faces, I was a little bit intimidated walking into my first training but Marrar made it very easy," Staines said.
"It was like I had been playing there for years already.
"The new girls that have also come along, they're pretty young and god they can play netball."
Marrar finished second last on the Farrer League ladder last season after securing just four wins from 16 games.
Coach Kadison Hofert steps into the role solo after assisting last year, the midcourter will retain a playing role within the side.
