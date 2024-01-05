Hofert takes over A grade coaching role, hopes experience will benefit side

Marrar have welcomed Kadison Hofert into their A grade head coaching position for 2024.
Hofert assisted during the 2023 season but will step into the role solo ahead of what she hopes is a big year for the club.
With just four wins last year, Hofert said maintaining consistency in her squad will help boost them for the coming season.
Her first time stepping into the top job, she is excited for the challenge ahead.
"I am excited, I kind of got a taste of it last year with mum which was good, so I'm keen to take it on," Hofert said.
"It'll be a good experience, probably be a challenge, but I'm keen to take it on and see what we can do."
Missing part of the 2023 season due to injury, Hofert said her time assisting from the sidelines has set her up well for the role.
"I'll be a playing coach this year but spending the time on the sideline last year was kind of good in a way," she said.
"I could kind of coach from the sideline and kind of get a feel for it, so even though it sucked that I couldn't play it was kind of a blessing in disguise, but I'll definitely be back on the court this year."
Anticipating her side will look relatively similar to that which took the court last season, Hofert believes a year of experience can really go a long way.
With most of the returning squad only heading into their second year of A grade netball, Hofert is optimistic that any teething issues are now resolved.
She would like to add some finals experience into the side before the team is locked in though.
"We're definitely trying hard to recruit, I think we just need a few key players with a bit of finals experience, so we've been talking to a few players and hopefully we can get some new signings," she said.
"Last year we had a lot of players that had never played A grade before or who were a bit inexperienced so I think having that year of A grade experience under the belt, this year we know what we need to do throughout the whole game and playing those tough teams and the teams that are more physical, we will learn how to hold our bodies, and not give it back to them but don't let them get under our skin.
"Even though the A-reserve competition in the Farrer League is such a strong competition, I think there's still a massive step from there to A grade so having those girls that have that experience, and we have some under 17s that had a bit of experience now as well, is super important."
Marrar had six games decided by less than 10-goals during the 2023 season, but only managed to win three of them.
Hofert is hoping that experience will bode them well.
"I definitely think the goal would be to make the top five, I know the start of our season last year we were definitely on track and then it kind of went a bit downhill, so the goal is definitely to make finals this year.
"I don't think Marrar have been there in quite a while so I would love to be the coach that gets them there, but obviously that takes winning some of those close games because last year there were a few games where we lost by one or two goals.
"So we need to just make sure we play a full games and get those wins."
