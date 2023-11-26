Bushsows reappoint Judd for next year after late charge in the 2023 season

After they hit their stride late in the 2023 season, Charles Sturt University have re-signed Holly Judd as their 2024 A grade coach.
With a very new looking team this year, the Bushsows had a slow start to the season, notching up their first win in round six.
Taking over the role for the first time this season, Judd was pleased with how her side came together.
A late charge had the 2022 grand finalists missing playing in the finals by just 3 points.
Expecting a similar team to take the court next year, Judd is excited to hit the ground running.
"Most of this should be sticking around so we'll have a solid foundation, which is really good, considering how much we did improve in the second half of the year" Judd said.
"It's every coach's dream to finish top five and we only missed out by three points in the end, so our goal will be to make finals.
"When we think back it's like all games that we just lost if we just won them, it would have been a different finish."
With six losses by under 10 goals, and a draw in round 10, the university side was competitive, even against top sides.
Judd said there's a determination among the playing group to show how far they've come as a team.
With most players coming to town in line with university start dates in February, Judd said a short preseason has always plagued them.
She's hoping that with a season together under their belts, they won't take as long to warm up through the 2024 competition.
"Because we're a uni club, we don't really start preseason until February, so having that extra season under our belt will make a big difference," she said.
"We won't be meeting everyone five weeks out from playing it will be a big difference to have a really good foundation already."
No secret their teams pull together later than other clubs Judd said opposition sides are often taken aback the second time they play.
"I think all the other clubs, I think they just expect that too, they know that we haven't been together very long and they all sort of expect the first couple of games from us to be a bit rusty," she said.
"It's always that second game that we play with them that they go oh yeah, we're going to take them a bit more serious."
Her first playing coach role, Judd said it was a good learning experience and she's hoping to use those lessons to improve their 2024 results.
Balancing the responsibility of leading her team on and off court, she said the introduction of rolling substitutions this year helped her as a coach.
"Because we had the rolling substitutions, it was really easy to start the quarter on and then take myself off for the last five minutes and really watch everyone," she said.
"I think the biggest thing that I've learnt is I do need to take my time during the quarters to give more feedback, it did take me a while to realise I need to also catch my breath and then discuss the group."
Excited for next year's season, she said it'll feel real once 2024 rolls around, and players start to make their way back to Wagga.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.