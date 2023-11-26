The Daily Advertisersport
Sunday, 26 November 2023
Bushsows reappoint Judd for next year after late charge in the 2023 season

By Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
November 26 2023 - 12:49pm
Holly Judd will return as CSU A grade coach for the 2024 season. Picture by Madeline Begley
After they hit their stride late in the 2023 season, Charles Sturt University have re-signed Holly Judd as their 2024 A grade coach.

