Hawks get tight win over Bushsows, jump into third

By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated August 7 2023 - 3:02pm, first published 2:10pm
It was low scoring and tough, but East Wagga-Kooringal managed to grind themselves out a three goal win over Charles Sturt University.

