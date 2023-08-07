Hawks get tight win over Bushsows, jump into third

It was low scoring and tough, but East Wagga-Kooringal managed to grind themselves out a three goal win over Charles Sturt University.
Propelling them into third place on the Farrer League ladder, Hawks coach Claudia Barton said it was goal-for-goal for most of the 22-19 game.
After losing to the Bushsows by six goals in May, Barton said it was always likely to be a tight game.
"We knew CSU were going to be pretty tough, they beat us the last game and being so close to the top five, we knew they would be pretty tough and wanted to go well against us to be able to make finals," Barton said.
"It's an unfortunate loss for them but they were definitely a tough team to play but we had the same game plan that we always do, and that's take things nice and simple, and we did that."
With just 41 goals shot all game, Barton said there was plenty of contest through the mid-court, with both teams turning the ball over consistently.
Working hard to keep their centre pass possession, Barton said there were minutes-long passages of plays before goals were shot.
"I can't put it down to anything in particular, but the centre passes for both teams were going for a while," she said.
"It was one of those games where it would be turned over somewhere down the court and then turned over again, and they did feel like a lifetime that's for sure.
"I think both teams just wanted to win the game no matter what, so every ball was contested."
Playing under the sun, Barton said fatigue also started to impact the game.
With the weather warming recently she said she's noticed for the past month the weather has been clearing.
She said it's good practice for finals as they start to acclimatise to playing in the heat.
"I've mentioned to the girls, finals are usually warm as well, so I suppose every team is probably in the same boat where they're kind of thinking well this is good preparation," she said.
"It is something else that we had a discussion about as a team, that going into finals we need to be conditioned and it's a good wake up call for all teams."
With their finals position now locked in, Barton said she's incredibly proud of the development of her side since the start of the year.
Coming into the club from the Riverina League, Barton said she rearranged and adjusted the side across the season to find the right match-ups, and she's pleased with where it is now.
"We're starting to find ourselves, and starting to realise how to work together, so that's really important, especially at the back end of the season," she said.
Around the league Northern Jets got a three-goal win over Coleambally on the road, ending any finals hopes for the Blues.
Temora had a strong win over Barellan, and North Wagga played their final game of the home and away season with a solid win over The Rock-Yerong Creek.
East Wagga-Kooringal 22 d Charles Sturt University 19.
Northern Jets 45 d Coleambally 42.
Temora 66 d Barellan 47.
North Waffa 97 d The Rock-Yerong Creek 26.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
