Gym buddy brings former Victorian Netball League player to McPherson Oval

North Wagga have secured themselves a new midcourter in Victorian Jasmine Condliffe.
The accomplished player arrived in Wagga last year after securing herself Calivil United's A grade best and fairest win in 2022.
No stranger to high level play, Condliffe has previously been named in Loddon Valley Netball League's team of the year and has a list of club best and fairest wins.
Travelling to Melbourne pre-COVID she played in the Victorian Netball League but hasn't taken the court since arriving in town.
Already looking to play in 2024, the gym buff was convinced by a fellow member to attend a North Wagga trial.
"I got to the gym a fair bit and a couple of the girls there recommended the club," Condliffe said.
"The one thing I was looking for was a wholesome club, a club that gets involved with netball and football, and they're not separate, I wanted that club feeling, a community based club and that's what these girls had said about the club.
"I wasn't looking for say winning streaks or that sort of stuff, just a good club feel and that's what struck me the most about the club, and I'm quite glad they're like that."
While she's yet to take the court with the Saints, Condliffe flexed her skills during an exhibition game earlier this month with fellow Farrer League talents.
Holding no expectations ahead of the season, Condliffe is looking forward to the changed style of play.
Preferring to find space as a floater, she said that game styles across state lines are definitely different.
"Personally, I haven't really done any research on the Farrer League, I'll just go in with my eyes open and see what happens," she said.
"It'll definitely be nice to play some New South Wales netball, it seems like it is a little bit different to Victorian netball so it'll be quite nice to have something different."
Swinging into defence when required, Condliffe is a versatile addition to the North Wagga contingent.
Enjoying her first runs with the team, she feels welcomed by team and club alike.
She's ready for their first run on court together, and is hopeful for a pre-season game before round one.
"Everyone's getting to know each other, I'll be getting to know the girls a little bit better, training is obviously different to playing and you can simulate as much as you can but it's never the same," she said.
"I think that'll be where we can find our feet in those first few trial matches and then I think that'll be good preparation for the rest of the season."
Condliffe is the second new signing announced by the club ahead of the 2024 season.
North Wagga have a bye in round one, and will begin their season on the road to Coleambally in round two.
