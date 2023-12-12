Traditional rivals to meet in big Riverina League opening round

REIGNING premiers Turvey Park will open their Riverina League title defence with a clash against traditional rivals Wagga Tigers next year.
AFL Riverina have finalised the draws for the 2024 season with Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes and Tigers to get the year underway with a standalone Good Friday fixture.
Just over two weeks later, the opening round of the Riverina League will take place on the weekend of April 13-14 with a couple of blockbusters scheduled to get the season started.
Turvey Park will host Tigers at Maher Oval, where the Bulldogs will unfurl their 2023 premiership flag in front of their supporters.
Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong and Coolamon will also meet in a round one blockbuster on the Sunday, offering up same day junior and senior opportunities.
Leeton-Whitton and Narrandera will be battle it out at Leeton Showground, while Griffith will host MCUE at Exies Oval.
The Riverina League grand final is pencilled in for Saturday, September 14.
The Farrer League decider will be played a week before on September 7.
As previously reported, The Rock-Yerong Creek will host Northern Jets in a grand final rematch in the opening round of the Farrer League.
Marrar at home to Temora in the opening round also shapes as another big game with the Kangaroos expected to be one of big improvers of the Farrer League.
The new-look East Wagga-Kooringal will host Coleambally at Gumly Oval, while Charles Sturt University will welcome Barellan.
April 7
TRYC v Northern Jets at Victoria Park
EWK v Coleambally at Gumly Oval
Marrar v Temora at Langtry Oval
CSU v Barellan at Peter Hastie Oval
Bye: North Wagga
April 13-14
Turvey Park v Wagga Tigers at Maher Oval
Leeton-Whitton v Narrandera at Leeton Showground
GGGM v Coolamon at Ganmain Sportsground
Griffith v MCUE
Bye: Collingullie-Wagga
