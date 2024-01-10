Clark takes on Northern Jets A grade coaching role for 2024 season

Northern Jets have signed Alice Clark as their 2024 A grade coach.
The Farrer League club appointed the accomplished shooter to the role ahead of her third year with the club.
With consecutive club A grade best and fairest wins, Clark has carved a name for herself within the Jets' netball program and is ready to take on a new challenge.
"I have coached before but not a senior coaching role, so it is new territory for me," Clark said.
"It will be a new challenge but I feel very comfortable with the Northern Jets committee and the netball executive, so I feel supported.
"We have a few other coaches in the pipeline for other grades too, I feel really supported in the role."
Taking on the role as a playing coach, Clark said she can see the pros and cons of being on court but will take them in her stride.
"You've got to focus on your own role as a player and the team as a whole, but then it also gives you a feel for the game and the opposition," she said.
Expecting the side to look relatively similar to their 2023 squad, Clark is hoping for yet another finals berth.
"We'll see some familiar faces on the court, I think the club as a whole, we've got a good base there to draw from," Clark said.
"We want to keep improving each week, if you get into the finals then you're on your way.
"Some of the players have had a taste of playing finals, we've made the top five two years in a row, so we need to get through that first round of finals."
Beginning their preseason on Tuesday, Clark said she had a good turnout for the joint session with the club's new women's football team.
Pleased to see many of her netballers in the football squad, she expects to reap the benefits of already fit players once as the netball season ascends.
"We should have a pretty fit squad heading into the start of the year," she said.
Clark takes over from Sharnie McLean who first stepped into a coaching role with the A grade side in 2020.
