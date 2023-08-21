McLean disappointed season is over, proud of playing group

They didn't get the result they were hoping for on Sunday, but Northern Jets playing coach Sharnie McLean is pleased with how her side fared this season.
Losing their elimination final 50-57 to Barellan at Maher Oval, McLean said a slow start put the side on the back foot from the first whistle.
Something they've struggled with all year, she said once they were chasing, it was difficult to try and claw their way to a lead.
Despite being down the whole game, her side never gave up, something she was immensely proud of.
"I think that's definitely our strongest asset, is that we just keep pushing," McLean said.
"No matter the margin we just keep pushing towards the end.
"Again I don't know what it is, but we started a little bit flat, let them get that margin, and we're chasing our tails, like we were last week.
"That margin stuck at that seven points all the way to the very end, so we just kept pushing hard, we didn't let it drop our heads."
Disappointed that their season is over, McLean said she couldn't be happier with the effort from the team this season, having enjoyed working with them all.
"I just said to the girls at the end of the game, it's honestly been a very pleasurable season," she said.
"We've built, we were really strong the whole season, we were positive the whole time, our teamwork was our biggest asset and when we played together, we kept that smile on our face.
"Even today, we kept our smiles on our faces right to the very end, and it was just a really nice feeling with the girls."
Having defeated the Jets on Sunday, Barellan now progress to the first semi-final at Langtry Oval next weekend, where they play North Wagga.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
