The Daily Advertisersport
Home/Sport/Farrer League

McLean disappointed season is over, proud of playing group

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
August 21 2023 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Northern Jets playing-coach Sharnie McLean during the elimination final against Barellan at Maher Oval on Sunday. Picture by Madeline Begley
Northern Jets playing-coach Sharnie McLean during the elimination final against Barellan at Maher Oval on Sunday. Picture by Madeline Begley

They didn't get the result they were hoping for on Sunday, but Northern Jets playing coach Sharnie McLean is pleased with how her side fared this season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.