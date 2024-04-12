The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Community/Events
Photos

Hearts race as Coolamon earn premiership after thrilling grand final win

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated April 13 2024 - 12:08am, first published April 12 2024 - 10:54pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Coolamon celebrate their Southern NSW Women's League premiership win at Maher Oval. Picture by Bernard Humphreys
Coolamon celebrate their Southern NSW Women's League premiership win at Maher Oval. Picture by Bernard Humphreys

Three points. Seven points. Seven points.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.