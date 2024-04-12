Hearts race as Coolamon earn premiership after thrilling grand final win

Three points. Seven points. Seven points.
Their finals wins weren't big, but they were enough to earn Coolamon their first Southern NSW Women's League premiership on Friday night.
The Hoppers severed Ganmain-Grong Grong Matong's more than 1000-day winning streak at Maher Oval with a gutsy 3.6 (24) to 2.5 (17) win.
The sides were up and about early as a large crowd gathered to watch the rival clubs in the league's biggest game of the year.
Hoping to avoid a repeat of last year's 25-point grand final loss, the Hoppers were building energy all week leading into the game.
Co-captain Georgia Beard said this year's grand final preparation felt different, better, and they believed they could be the better side on the day.
And they were.
Coolamon coach Aiden Macauley said his heart will take a while to overcome the thriller finals series.
"It's still a bit fresh," Macauley said.
"It was another thriller, we've had three weeks in a row of games decided within a kick, my heart is racing but I'm very happy."
Quick out of the centre at the first bounce, Ganmain immediately locked the ball deep in their forward pocket, but with Coolamon's defence tight on, they couldn't convert the momentum into a major.
Missed attempts from Sophie Bowley and Mackenzie Brooker kept the behinds flowing for both sides, but a fantastic bomb from Alexandra Balding on the wing secured the Lions the first goal of the game, more than halfway through the first quarter.
Layhnee Kearnes fired back fast for the Hoppers and after an outstanding finals debut last week, showed she was primed for another impressive performance.
For just the second time this year, Ganmain were down 1.3 (9) to 1.2 (8) at quarter break.
Congestion was the name of the game as the second quarter rolled on, until Kearnes decided it was time to score again.
Breaking from a pack, an outstanding effort on the run squarely put the Hoppers in front, where they would stay until the halftime siren.
Sophie Gaynor and Beard were outstanding as usual for the Hoppers, while Georgia Bandy did exceptionally well to keep Ganmain's goal magnet Skye Hamblin away from the ball.
Both teams came out firing after the big break, and a free inside fifty earned Angela Fisher the first goal of the half.
But it was Gaynor who was by and far the standout of the term, with the Lions unable to shake her in defence, or catch her in attack.
Impressive all season, it was this third quarter performance that locked her in for a second consecutive grand final best on ground medal.
A scrappy fourth quarter had the game down to the wire, but with just a few minutes on the clock, Kearnes locked down the game for her side with her third major for the game.
"When Lahynee kicked her goal we got up by two kicks, that was a sigh of relief, but then Ganmain, as all good teams do, kept coming," Macauley said.
With their whole town behind them, the side rode a wave of nerves and excitement into the game.
A huge crowd turned out to support the team, with an army of green flooding onto the field as the game ended.
Macauley said the bonding and connection within the team this season has been second to none.
He marked it as a key in their success this April.
"The vibe was just very high about making finals to begin with" he said.
"For three weeks there we didn't think we would make it, so they were just really happy just to be playing finals and we brought that vibe into training, high energy, every week.
"A lot of the time we just play scrappy but find a way to get the job done.
"Their endeavour and intensity on the football is second to none, even when the skills aren't going our way, we find a way to do it.
"These girls are awesome on and off the field, I had more fun on bus trips and at training that maybe even tonight, they're just great."
Coolamon Hoppers Women 1.3 2.6 2.6 3.6 (24)
GGGM Lions Women 1.2 1.2 2.4 2.5 (17)
GOALS: Coolamon Hoppers Women: L.Kearnes 3; GGGM Lions Women: A.Fisher 1, A.Balding 1
BEST: Coolamon Hoppers Women: S.Gaynor, R.Alchin, K.Wells, B.Hanrahan, G.Bandy, Z.Leary; GGGM Lions Women: B.Gregurke, O.Hall, P.Walsh, G.Guthrie, A.Sase, K.Cox
