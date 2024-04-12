'We really deserved this win': best on ground Gaynor reflects on season

There hasn't been a game all season that Sophie Gaynor has not shone in, and Coolamon's premiership game was no different.
The Hoppers midfielder backed up last year's outstanding grand final effort with yet another best on ground performance.
Thriving under pressure Gaynor was unstoppable across the ground and a key component in her side's seven point win.
Humble in her selection, she said the win felt like a real team effort.
"I'm very excited, I think we really deserved this win this year, it's nice to get something that we've worked really hard for," Gaynor said.
"I didn't feel like I earned it tonight, there are so many girls who worked their asses off, it was a great game by everyone."
Content when she thought the Hoppers season would end before finals this year, every game since has been an added benefit for the team.
"Pumped up" for finals, she said there was a growing belief among the playing group that they could achieve more than they did last year.
"We showed that tonight, I think we really deserve it this year," she said.
Coach Aiden Macauley said Gaynor was a deserving winner of the individual honour.
Pleased with players across the field, he said while the win was a 22-player effort, Gaynor's impact on the game is one of his team's greatest assets.
Not just a talented footballer, Gaynor has a well earned reputation as a strong athlete and formidable opponent.
"We all know what Soph can do, she's a gun, and a really humble person as well," Macauley said.
"She just wants to go out there and have fun, she hates all the attention and having a tag each week, but I said to her, with the way she played in last year's grand final, she's got to expect it.
"When you're a quality player like that, you've got to put up with it each week and she still finds a way to get 40, 50 touches each week."
Hoppers captains Georgia Beard and Kenzie Bradley also sung Gaynor's praises post game.
Reflecting on the season and the club she represents so well each week, Gaynor said it was special to have the Coolamon crowd there for Friday's win.
"It is so great to have all the support, the community in Coolamon is unreal," she said.
"We've had great fun in the week leading up to it, and this season, we've always had that support from the Coolamon club.
"I've been part of a lot of clubs, playing a lot of sport, and Coolamon is one of the most supportive, genuine clubs I've ever been part of."
Coolamon defeated Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong 3.6 (24) to 2.5 (17) at Maher Oval on April 11, in the Southern NSW Women's League grand final.
