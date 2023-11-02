Southern NSW Women's League grand finalists Coolamon have signed a new coach for their 2024 season.
Aiden Macauley will step into the role after joining the club two years ago.
With nearly 200 games under his belt in AFL Central West and Sydney competitions, Macauley said he's hopeful his experience will translate well into the coaching role.
Assisting with the team last season, he's excited to take on more responsibility with the team.
"I've not a great deal of coaching experience but I've played footy my whole life, but I just went out last year to watch them just because my partner plays and just absolutely loved it," Macauley said.
"I was putting my hand up to water carry week and really enjoyed watching the girls and a lot of the girls I get along with really well.
"They're a great bunch of girls and it was really fun to watch."
Hoping to take on an approachable leadership style, Macauley said he'd like the team to feel comfortable being honest with him.
"I want to be an open enough coach that all the girls can come with any feedback and I'll want them to play a big part in our training and in the game plan," he said.
"I don't want to come in and just rule it, I want it to be a team philosophy, be so someone that everyone can talk to and we'll build a game plan around the whole 24 or 25 of us."
Admitting the skill level of last season's side was higher than he'd first anticipated, Macauley said he's excited for what's to come.
"Last year I was really excited, I wasn't expecting the skill level that it was but it was really enjoyable to watch, and that's only going to improve," he said.
"I'm sure it's the same as every other club, you always lose a few girls and gain a few girls so it's hard to know what to expect from every team each year, I think that's one the really exciting things about the girls footy, a couple of real good girls can make a big difference, so each Friday will be very exciting to see what the team rocks out like.
"We lost a couple really key girls but we've also picked up a few really good girls that I think will help us remain quite strong and competitive and if we can go one step further than last year, that's always the goal but if it doesn't happen there's always other little goals like just enjoying it and having a few of the wins along the way."
With key outs including Jordan Barrett and Lilly Buchanan, Macauley said the club will say goodbye to a handful of players who have moved away.
