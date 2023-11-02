The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Coolamon Rovers women welcome new coach for 2024 football season

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
November 2 2023 - 2:57pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Southern NSW Women's League grand finalists Coolamon have signed a new coach for their 2024 season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.