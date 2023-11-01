Alicia Donohue is hoping that the upcoming Country Bash is her opportunity to take on a bit more responsibility in the Riverina Bullets side.
The Bullets are attempting to claim a third straight title and begin their campaign in Goulburn this weekend with games against Southern Spirit (Friday), Western Outlaws (Saturday) and Illawarra Flames (Saturday).
If they can top their pool, the Bullets will then play in the Country Bash grand final in Sydney on Sunday November 19.
Donohue revealed the Bullets will carry a different looking side into this weekend and she said that she'd like the chance to take on some more responsibility.
"I'd really like to hope so," Donohue said.
"I'd love to have a bit more of a crack at it this year.
"I've been a junior player in the side the last couple of years and I've really started to come into myself the last 12 months with my cricket.
"I'm hoping this is my opportunity to do a bit more."
Despite being the dominant side in the competition in recent years, Donohue believed that the change in lineup would mean they wouldn't head into the tournament under too much pressure.
"I don't think so as we've actually changed our lineup a little bit," she said.
"We've lost a few players with people out injured or with other commitments.
"Jodie Hicks who's been our captain the last few years has AFLW commitments so she can't play this time.
"We've had a few changes but we'll see how we go."
Hicks, Charlotte Waring, Rosie Blain and Charlie Lamont all come out of the side that defeated ACT Aces in the grand final back in March.
It's been a busy start to the season for Donohue and she's been pretty pleased with how she is currently performing.
"It's not too bad at the moment," she said.
"So far I'm pretty happy with my bowling and it's probably the best start to the season I've had.
"I've also been getting a few more opportunities with the ball as well across all my formats.
"It was a good start to the season as well whereas last season was very rocky."
In addition to her representative and Wagga City commitments, Donohue has also made a couple of appearances for Plenty Valley in the Victorian Women's Premier Cricket competition.
Donohue said that she's loved playing in Melbourne and that she's thoroughly enjoying playing women's club cricket.
"It's been really, really good and I've really enjoyed it," she said.
"Playing at a club level with women is really nice and it's not an opportunity that I've ever had before.
"If I'm playing with the girls it's been all rep commitments otherwise it's in the men's comp here in Wagga.
"The opportunity to even get offered a spot in a Melbourne club is amazing."
Donohue quickly made an impression at her new club and was selected to make her first grade debut against Prahran a few weeks ago.
Unfortunately the match was abandoned due to rain before Donohue could take the field but she still said it was a great honour to be selected in the top side.
"When I got the call up to first grade I was over the moon," she said.
"I was so excited and I was lucky enough to have my cap presented to me by Jasmine Nevins.
"She's been playing for Victoria for a couple of years now and she's a country girl from Bendigo.
"So that was really special for me and all the girls were really lovely and supportive as well."
Riverina side: Sara Burns, Georgia Bye, Alice Caldow, Abby Collihole, Alicia Donohue, Lisa Kuschert (vc), Delaney Laffy, Grace Moyle, Claire Murray, Jaidyn-Bree Tschirpig, Catherine Wood (C).
