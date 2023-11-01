Turvey Park have continued their injection of youth to senior coaching positions, with 21-year-old Cooper Harmer signing on as the club's women's coach for 2024.
Involved with the women's program at the club since it began two years ago, Harmer said he's excited and nervous to take on the role.
Stepping up from assisting outgoing coach Michael Ness, Harmer will be supported by Allan Price as assistant coach.
"I've been assistant coach for the past two years under Michael Ness, I tagged along with him and enjoyed it a fair bit," Harmer said.
"I thought I'd just throw in an application to see what comes from it, was hopeful for another assistant role but got the head coach role."
Though young he said he's received full support from the club and returning playing group to step into the role.
Hoping to bring a relaxed approach to his coaching style, he feels that his previous involvement with the team should make for an easy transition.
"It's pretty nerve-racking but I've got the full support from the club, Josie our women's football coordinator I've got support off her, also Allan's got my back and he's older, he's done some training down in Melbourne, he's moved back this year and done under 17s, so he has had a lot of experience and is going to help support me," Harmer said.
"I feel like I have a good connection with the girls that played last year, I feel like they're really engaged and ready to learn and hopefully they get a good outcome."
MORE LOCAL SPORT NEWS
Hoping to bring fresh faces into the squad once their preseason sessions begin next week, Harmer said development will be key.
From development comes wins, he said.
"I've learnt a lot from Michael [Ness] and also learnt a lot of my other coaches playing footy, and I feel like I can pass that onto the girls and get a bit of development hopefully," he said.
"I feel like I can mentor them and get them into the game and develop and hopefully wins come from it.
"Wins are always a bonus and if not this year, then maybe next year, hopefully the girls love it and keep coming back."
With the core playing group now two seasons in, Harmer would like to see the side move the football down field better, and focus on creating targets up forward.
"I feel like we can try to work on movement from one end to the other, probably try to get the skills up as well," he said.
"I love a lead and a mark and set shot and feel like the last few years there's been a lot of ground ball because the girls are so used to not playing footy, it's all new so hopefully I can get them up and rolling and we can get a few wins in the board."
With preseason to begin on Monday, Harmer said he's anticipating that most of the 2023 side will return.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.