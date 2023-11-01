The Daily Advertiser
Harmer to step up from assisting for Bulldogs 2024 season

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
November 1 2023 - 5:23pm
Turvey Park have continued their injection of youth to senior coaching positions, with 21-year-old Cooper Harmer signing on as the club's women's coach for 2024.

