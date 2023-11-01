Honey Queen Bees fly towards first win of the season

As their sport continues to grow, so too do team numbers, as hundreds of children ascend on Jubilee Park each week for Wagga Touch competitions.
In the youngest competition, the under eights, there were so many teams registered both the boys and girls competitions were split into two pools for the 2023/24 season.
Now three rounds into the competition, even the youngest players have started to get the hang of playing in what for many of them is their first season.
It was a slow start to the youngsters season, with round one games called off due to poor weather.
That didn't take the spring out of players step though as they stormed the field in their first games the following week.
For Big Spring Honey Queen Bees, last week's game was particularly special as the girls earned their first win of the season.
Defeating Active Health Dingoes 12-4, there were plenty of good runs from both sides as they enjoyed their first taste of competitive touch.
Across the other Pool A games Sharks and Riv Med Thunder both had wins, while Ridley Lambs and Mortgage Choice Matildas had a 5-5 draw.
In Pool B it was Pink Power, Kidsons Cycles Rocket Sprockets, and South Wagga Stars who got over their opponents.
Meanwhile in the boys pools Protech Communications Pirates, Eagles, The Untouchables, The Whiz Kids, South Wagga Rattlesnakes, Evinco Untouchables, Black Mambas, and Hanigan Tiling were winners, with another 5-5 draw between Devils and Harrison and Higgins Hedgehogs.
Wagga Touch Association has had a thriving junior competition and representative program for many years now, with their efforts culminating in three local players making their national team debuts earlier this year.
