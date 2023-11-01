The Daily Advertiser
Honey Queen Bees fly towards first win of the season

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated November 1 2023 - 5:37pm, first published 5:19pm
As their sport continues to grow, so too do team numbers, as hundreds of children ascend on Jubilee Park each week for Wagga Touch competitions.

