Winter rugby league experience carries surprise finalists to premiership game

They thought their year was done before they snuck into finals on percentage, now Coolamon have booked a spot in the 2024 grand final.
Qualifying for finals on the back of Marrar's round eight loss three week's ago, the Hoppers got a pleasant surprise when they jumped into second place on the Pool D ladder.
First year coach Aiden Macauley said the chance to play finals was not one his team wanted to waste.
It was their last minute chance that gave them the motivation to secure a three-point win over North Wagga last week, and their follow up 5.3 (33) to 4.2 (26), seven-point win over Charles Sturt University on Friday.
"I was very nervous towards the end, back-to-back weeks of thrillers keeps the heart racing but it was good to get up at the end," Macauley said.
"[Last week's game] gave the girls a bit of belief that in a tightly contested game, they can still get the job done.
"I've been telling them all year that if we're with them at half time I reckon we can run over the top of teams, and they showed that once again tonight."
On a water-drenched McPherson Oval, the Hoppers didn't finish a quarter ahead until the fourth.
As rain continued to fall throughout the game, players contended with a slippery surface and heavy ball.
With a spat of rugby league players throughout the team, Macauley said their winter footy experience was a huge help.
The Southern NSW Women's League is a summer run competition, and for many players it was their first time playing in the mud.
"We spoke about getting anything behind the ball and getting the ball moving forward at all costs," he said.
"Wet weather footy, it skids on a little bit if it gets out the back, so it was about keeping it in front at all costs, and I think we really adjusted to that a bit better in the second half."
Moving that winter footy experience across the field paid dividends for the side.
Southcity's Layhnee Kearnes was back on the field at full forward and was a key target.
As always, Sophie Gaynor was a force to be reckoned with across the ground.
Macauley said that while league converts might be slow to pick up the rules, they've been an important part of the side's success.
"They're just solid girls, they tackle well, attack the footy, they might not know all the rules, but their attack on the footy is second to none, and that really helped us," he said.
Meanwhile Kaytryn Wells, who has been making a mark in the Tumut Pub 9s, was integral in the midfield.
After being thrown in full forward most of this season, Macauley trialled her in the midfield, admitting he may have been wasting her up front.
"She's been playing full forward to us and we've wasted her there, she's lightning quick, probably one of the quickest players out there, so we bought her up around the ball, especially when one of our on-ballers went down, and she was everywhere tonight," he said.
Coolamon now begin preparations for a deja vu grand final on Friday, where they will once again play Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong in the premiership game.
Stepping into the role at the start of the season, Macauley knew he had big shoes to fill.
Pleased with what they've achieved so far, he's hoping to take the team one better than last year.
