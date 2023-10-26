Tumut will play host to the Group Nine region's first women's tackle competition.
Despite having successful representative teams, there hasn't been more than women's tackle carnival held until now.
The Blues tried to get a women's team up and running earlier this year, the second straight year a team from the region has been offered an opportunity to join the Canberra-centred Katrina Fanning Cup.
However there wasn't enough interest for a sustainable team.
This time around the Tumut Pub 9s has expanded with the new women's competition to coincide with their existing set up.
Tumut Old Boys secretary Ray Carr believes providing women with the chance to play rugby league will only add to their existing competition.
"The writing has been on the wall for some time that the ladies game has really escalated, even in the last three or four years with the popularity of ladies and also the spectacle of the game," Carr said.
"A lot of seasoned rugby league people that I know have made the comment that they would rather watch the women at the top level rather than the men.
"The game has become very popular and the way the girls play is pretty fast and I think it's another added bonus to the entertainment rugby league provides."
Three teams have already signalled their interest with the potential for a fourth to join the list.
Carr believes four would be the perfect number to kick things off with how both competitions coincide at Twickenham on Friday nights is still being worked out.
The competition has traditionally been limited to players from the Tumut, Adelong and Tumbarumba region.
This won't change with the men but would be loosened to help establish the women's competition if possible.
"It's a little bit hard to gauge at the moment but I'd like to think if we do get the four teams in we would start the concept off and see what extra interest it creates," Carr said.
"We can add to it as it goes along.
"We're going to encourage girls to put their hands up and play as that's what it's all about."
The Pub 9s will start on February 9 with the finals on March 22.
For any women looking for information or to register interest can contact Courtney Barratt on cbarratt@nrl.com.au.
