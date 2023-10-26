After two years back home in England, Beck Frostick is happy to be back in Wagga and playing at St Michaels this season.
Arriving back in the country just a few short weeks ago, Frostick said that he's enjoying being back in Wagga.
"It's good," Frostick said.
"It's nice to be back and get some nice weather, it's good to see some friends and I'm just enjoying being back.
"It's a lovely place and I always wanted to come back when I left the first time and I'm really happy to be back."
It hasn't taken Frostick long to get his eye in as he guided St Michaels to their first win of the season last weekend after scoring a maiden Twenty20 century against South Wagga.
Frostick finished unbeaten at 111no off just 67 deliveries and while pleased with the knock, he said he was also glad the Saints could grab the victory.
"It was one of them days where it sort of comes off for you," he said.
"It's one in a million so I felt happy to get my first century in T20 cricket, but also to get the four points on the board for the club."
It's been a tight start to the Wagga Cricket season and after two rounds the Saints sit second on the ladder with a clash against Kooringal awaiting them this weekend.
Having put up strong performances against Wagga City and the Blues in their first two outings, Frostick was hoping the Saints could continue their solid run and put up a challenge to the Colts on Saturday in their first one-day fixture of the season.
"Yeah we hope so but it's going to be a tough game," he said.
"I think every game is a tough game and we like to stay under the radar as much as possible and teams not knowing too much about us.
"I know they are obviously strong with the new skipper that they've got in the side and a few other boys that I know from the last time I was here.
"I know they'll be strong but we'll keep doing what we're doing and see what we can do."
It's no secret that the Saints have gone through a tough period over the past couple of years, however Frostick believes that the excitement and energy at the club never wavered during their challenges.
"I think they've never lost it to be honest from the conversations I've had," he said.
"It's just not been an easy period but you get that at any club and the way that it's been since I've been over here you wouldn't tell that it's been a difficult path for the club.
"It's been absolutely fantastic since I've been back and a massive credit for that goes to the people behind the scenes that do everything day in, day out.
"It feels like nothing's changed since the last time which is brilliant."
Frostick hasn't come back to Wagga by himself with his brother Kane also flying over to play with the Saints this season in third grade.
Beck said that his brother had settled in well and was enjoying playing a bit of social cricket in the lower grades.
"Yeah he's settled in quite nicely to be fair," he said.
"He's living with me and my partner Ash and he's always wanted to come over to play a bit of social cricket and do a bit of travelling and a bit of work.
"He's loving it so far as well and he's surprised by how nice Wagga is."
