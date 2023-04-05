It's rare for a team to make a grand final on an undefeated streak, it's almost unheard of for two to.
Both Coolamon and Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong will take the field with perfect records in the Southern NSW Women's league grand final on Thursday night.
Captains Carlie McGrath and Alice Anderson said it was reassuring to know both clubs are in the same boat though the situation is unusual.
"I think it's one for the history books," McGrath said.
"It's something that doesn't happen all the time, so it's a good experience for us. It's exciting for the crowd as well to not know what to expect, the atmosphere will be right up."
Ganmain are now on a two year long winning streak, and Anderson said the pressure had been lifted with Coolamon now in the same boat.
MORE LOCAL SPORT NEWS
"It's a clean slate for both of us to see how the game goes," Anderson said.
"We'll go in trying to play our own game but there's definitely some play makers that we'll have to try and shut down or impact to get on top of them."
Knowing they're up against a benchmark side, McGrath said Hoppers will lean into chaos on the field.
"We do play very different games, we don't play similar at all so that'll be very interesting for the crowd to watch," she said.
"We're very messy but we're an organised mess, where (Ganmain) are very clean, we just have different skills."
Two footy mad towns, the atmosphere will be electric at Maher Oval, but both captains were confident it won't be feisty on field.
"The rivalry sits more within the communities and the club as a whole, than our teams," Anderson said.
"You'll see it more in the crowd noise and their impact throughout the game and not so much player to player, but that atmosphere is going to be fun."
Both are excited for the game to be on a full-sized oval and how it will impact play.
Anderson said her side has a good mix of experience and fresh legs taking to the field.
Meanwhile McGrath's Hoppers will go into the game with no expectations.
"We're excited today, but ask me tomorrow and I'll be a nervous wreck," she said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.