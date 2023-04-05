Nominations for girls and women's sides to Football Wagga for the 2023 season show a significant increase in participation numbers for the sport.
Girls-only team nominations have grown from four teams in 2022 to nine teams for the upcoming season.
Football Wagga president Paul Galloway said the nominations reflect the growing interest in soccer for girls in the region.
"The under 12 to 15 girls only competition has doubled in size," Galloway said.
"That's really exciting and a big thing for us, to have that big group of girls playing in the Wagga competition, playing together, they're the future of the sport."
On top of those nine teams, Galloway said there are still many girls who are continuing to play in mixed teams in the same age division.
"There are girls spread through the junior ranks that don't play girls-only, that just play mixed," he said.
"That big group of girls that sit in that age bracket are the future and the challenge for us now is to make sure we hang onto them and give them a competition that allows them to play and that fits in with their other commitments."
Football Wagga development officer Liam Dedini has been working tirelessly to boost girls participation in the sport.
In the past two months the organisation has hosted a mini Matildas school competition with more than 450 participants and a girls only mini World Cup with 100 participants.
"These registrations are recognition that the work Liam does in player development and registration is going well, and that the work that clubs do on an individual basis," he said.
"It means they're doing the right thing to attract girls to the sport."
Introducing a new role specialising in female participation, Galloway expects to see the girls competition to continue to grow.
In the open women's competition, team nominations remain steady overall with Lake Albert stepping out of the competition but Tolland nominating a third team.
Galloway said team movement is part of the ebb and flow of senior sport but reassured that other clubs benefited from the new players available from Lake Albert.
Additionally he understands several clubs have closed their books to new players, with both first and second grade teams full for the first time.
"Clubs have two teams and are full, normally a lot of clubs have two teams but players that overlap," he said.
In coming years he hopes to see more out-of-town sides nominate women's teams, or nominated second teams if already in the competition.
"The registrations are strong in the open age bracket, from a sport perspective we're happy with the numbers but what we would love to see is a broader geographic representation in our women's competition," he said.
Football Wagga is expected to release their 2023 draw in the next fortnight.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
