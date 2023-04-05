The Daily Advertiser
Reddies look to build team approach

By Courtney Rees
April 5 2023 - 5:00pm
CSU will be without David Ah Lam in 2023 after he linked with Wagga City.
Being competitive is the main focus for CSU who will have a number of new faces to start their 2023 campaign.

