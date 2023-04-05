Reddies look to build team approach

Being competitive is the main focus for CSU who will have a number of new faces to start their 2023 campaign.
Danny Edwards is back for a second season as co-coach but has been joined by Michael Small.
With a number of their Pacific Island contingent either heading home or finding themselves at different Wagga clubs, depth has been a concern for the club.
However Edwards hopes some new additions can help cover the losses.
"We have a lot of new faces at Reddies who haven't been involved in the competition, some newcomers to Wagga," Edwards said.
"There's a few people flying in from around the place who are going to play rugby for us."
CSU completed their build up to the season with a 57-0 loss to Waratahs on Saturday.
Their crosstown rivals only lead 17-0 at half-time but definitely showed their superiority in the second stanza.
The scrum was one big difference between the two clubs.
"Every time there was a scrum we kept getting penalised straight away," Edwards said.
"We got a couple of yellow cards from that so we couldn't really get any consistency there."
That hasn't been helped with the loss of prop David Ah Lam to Wagga City while Liam Krautz was on the opposing side this time around.
However Edwards was pleased with their showing at Boorowa last month.
"The trial didn't go too well but we trialled over in Boorowa and that went very well," Edwards said.
"We had a couple of injuries from Boorowa that we rested and trialled some other guys that didn't go to Boorowa on the weekend."
Among those to impress was Jonathon Cudaj in the second row.
Meanwhile CSU are contemplating going without a second grade side this season.
Edwards believes they need another 10 players to comfortably be able to commit to both grades, with their current priority on filling the first grade side.
It is something that Southern Inland are yet to be approached with.
However Albury have withdrawn from the women's competition.
It means there will now be two byes added into the draw with Leeton also not taking part.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
