The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Riverina League teams - Good Friday

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
April 5 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MCUE and Wagga Tigers will open the Riverina League season in a Good Friday twilight clash at Mangoplah Sportsground. Picture by Madeline Begley
MCUE and Wagga Tigers will open the Riverina League season in a Good Friday twilight clash at Mangoplah Sportsground. Picture by Madeline Begley

Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes v Wagga Tigers

Friday 5pm at Mangoplah Sportsground

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.