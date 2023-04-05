Riverina League teams - Good Friday

Friday 5pm at Mangoplah Sportsground
MCUE
B: D Bunyan, A McCormack, T Wheeler
HB: T Clark, M Hanrahan, H Collins
C: J Male, H Nunn, D Arthur
HF: J Godde, D Lord, D Munkara
F: F Collins, R Price, W Morshead
Foll: J Scott, S Male, R Turnbull
Int: T Smith, C Spackman, J Warden, L Pulver, E Schiller
Wagga Tigers
B: T McCoullough, H Kelly, D Morton
HB: J Cornell, M Stephenson, L Sheppard
C: P Ryan, J Kelly, N Gorman
HF: N Cooke, C Pavitt, S McNaughton
F: J Manton, B Kelly, J Lucas
Foll: C Schwenke, S Flanigan, J Piercy
Int: S Schirmer, J Larwood, H Cock, M Ryan, B Walker, C Wadley, X Heeney
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.