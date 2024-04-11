Good vibes only: Beard, Bradley lead full-strength Hoppers into grand final

Vibes are high at Kindra Park ahead of Coolamon's surprise Southern NSW Women's League grand final appearance.
The Hoppers earned a last minute finals spot last month and have been riding a wave of premiership hope since.
Co-captains Georgia Beard and Kenzie Bradley said excitement is building within the Hoppers playing group ahead of Friday night's game.
"The vibes are really high at Coolamon," Beard said.
"We're super excited, the girls are really pumped and really looking forward to having a full strength team going against Ganmain in the grand final."
Since qualifying for finals, the team has been fired up, working overtime at training to put themselves in the best position for every game.
Bonding more in the past two weeks than they have all season, the pair said the group feels strong after two tight wins.
The 2023 runners-up said they're excited to be taking on the reigning premiers with a full-strength side.
Barely meeting team minimums during their round three game, Beard said it's exciting to have another crack at them in the biggest game of the year.
"I personally love playing Ganmain, all the girls are amazing out there and they have lots of footy experience under their belts," Beard said.
"I will say, we had 13 players when we last played, so we're hoping to really put it to them at full-strength."
Focusing on channelling increasing nerves into positive game-day energy, coming into this year's grand final the pair said it's been a different look to last season.
They've been pushed at every hurdle to get into the final game, with Beard admitting it feels like there is more at stake than before.
While Beard is lacing up for her fifth grand final in the league, it will be Bradley's first, and she's feeling it.
"I'm so nervous," Bradley said.
"I'm playing all the plays out in my head, I'm very, very keen, and ready to have everybody getting around us."
In order to get the win the captains said they're hoping to shut down key-forward Skye Hamblin.
The goal magnet has been nearly unbeatable in the air all season for the Lions.
"If she gets the ball, she'll kick a goal," Bradley said.
"So if we get the ball to ground, get the ball away from her, we've got a better chance of clearing it."
With a flourishing rivalry between the two clubs, Beard is hoping they can lift further with the energy from their supporters.
"Throughout the whole season the support from Coolamon and the community has been amazing," she said.
"I think that support and that strength is what we can draw on, obviously Ganmain haven't lost a game this year so that's fire in our bellies and we're really keen to hold the cup this year."
Looking forward to a large crowd, the pair said it is always a special day when Coolamon meet Ganmain on field.
"I think any game of any sport, Coolamon versus Ganmain, it's always a good game to watch and a good game to be a part of," Bradley said.
"As much as we're rivals, if something happens in either town we always come together as one, so it's exciting to have that friendly fire."
Coolamon play Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong in the Southern NSW Women's League grand final on Friday, April 12 at Maher Oval. First bounce at 7pm.
