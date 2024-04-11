The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Lions head into grand final with confidence, clear heads, no complacency

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated April 11 2024 - 6:04pm, first published 3:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ganmain Grong Grong Matong captain Lucy Anderson ahead of the Southern NSW Women's League grand final. Picture by Bernard Humphreys
Ganmain Grong Grong Matong captain Lucy Anderson ahead of the Southern NSW Women's League grand final. Picture by Bernard Humphreys

Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong are seasoned veterans when it comes to playing in the Southern NSW Women's League grand final, and they're hoping it will be to their advantage.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.