Lions head into grand final with confidence, clear heads, no complacency

Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong are seasoned veterans when it comes to playing in the Southern NSW Women's League grand final, and they're hoping it will be to their advantage.
Competing for their third consecutive premiership win on Friday night against Coolamon, for spectators there is a sense of deja vu.
The two sides featured in the 2023 grand final, where the Lions secured a 25-point victory.
Captain Lucy Anderson said while last year's game hasn't come into her mind, the club's historical rivalry has.
"The cross-town rivalry is definitely coming into play," Anderson said.
"It's going to be a big crowd and hopefully a good hit out."
In their 2023 premiership game meeting, Lions had an easy win over Coolamon but Anderson said there is no complacency among her team.
Despite handing the Hoppers a 60-point loss in round three, she is expecting a tough game.
Attempting to get a look at the Hoppers during last week's preliminary final, poor playing conditions didn't shed much light on how the side has developed since they last met.
Last season the teams had not played prior to the last game of the year with a cloud of unknown above them.
This year there is less unknown, but it doesn't make the build up any easier.
"I think definitely it does (help having played them) but I I think final footy is completely different to normal round games so it could be anyone's game and I think you've just got to go in hoping to play your best and see who comes out on top," Anderson said.
With heightened emotions and increased nerves, Anderson wants to keep her team's focus on themselves, not their opposition.
"I think that we just take each game as it comes, the past is in the past," she said.
"We know it's going to be very physical, but it should be a nice hit out.
"A nice sunny day would be nice, with not too much wind or anything, but we'll be ready for whatever turns up on the night."
While no individual makes a team, last year's best-on-ground player Sophie Gaynor will be a key target for the Lions.
After an outstanding season the cross-code athlete has been an essential piece of Coolamon's midfield puzzle.
Anderson said smothering her impact on the game will fare her team well.
"I think going off last year's grand final Sophie Gaynor is really strong through the midfield and she's got that speed which would be hard to chase down," Anderson said.
"As long as we can get to her before she gets space, that would be nice, but they have quite a good lineup so it could be anyone's game really."
While for the players on her team the past is in the past, Anderson admitted to feeling some outside pressure.
Hoping to shut out the noise, the Lions will run onto the field with clear heads.
This season has been about enjoying their football, not focusing on win rates, and it's served them well.
Confident they can get their third premiership if they play their brand of football, Anderson said a premiership would be the cherry on top of a great season.
"I think we came into this year just hoping to have a bit of fun, just to play footy and turn our minds on when we're in the game, but outside of that, just to enjoy the atmosphere and the club," she said.
"It's been a good year."
Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong play Coolamon in the Southern NSW Women's League grand final at Maher Oval from 7pm on Friday, April 12.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.