Leary's introduction to footy has been an emotional one, but she loves it

Playing football has been an emotional roller coaster for Coolamon teenager Emerson Leary.
After watching her home club from the sidelines last year, the 17-year-old was filled with envy and quick to put her hand up to play in the 2024 season.
She had no football experience and no idea what to expect, but in less than 10 games she's fallen in love.
"I was watching the girls play basically every single game last year and I loved it," Leary said.
"It just made me so excited and I was so jealous that I didn't start playing last year but I started playing this year and I've just loved every single minute of it.
"The girls looked like they're having so much fun, and it was just something different that wasn't netball."
Picking up a new sport comes with challenges though, and Leary admitted to having some early frustrations.
Learning how to kick didn't come as easy as she hoped, and she often returned home annoyed.
With "no idea" what to do in her first game, where to stand or what it was like to be tackled, the learning curve was steep.
"At the start it was so challenging, it's just so different from netball," she said.
"I would go home after every training run at the start of the season and I would be so annoyed with myself that I couldn't kick a ball properly, but now that it's towards the end of it, I just love it and I want it to always be on, I don't want it to end.
"But honestly, it was so scary going out onto the field for the first time, being like, 'oh my gosh, I'm gonna get tackled and it's probably gonna hurt me', but it was just a matter of trying to get used to it.
"I feel like I know I can get in there now, and I can give a good crack."
Now deep in preparations for this Friday's grand final game against Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong, Leary said you'd never know the side was going into their second grand final game in as many years.
Welcoming new players with open arms, and with a new coach too, she said there was no sign of arrogance in the team.
As the countdown continues to the big game, spirits are high at the club.
While nerves are taking over for Leary, she said excitement is also peaking among the team following Tuesday's training session.
"I think everyone's a little bit nervous because it is a grand final but everyone's really excited, I don't think anyone's ready for it to be over yet," Leary said.
Coolamon qualified for finals at the last second, and headed into their final regular season game believing it was their last.
Each week since has been a gift, Leary said.
"Our last training run before we played Mango, we were going into it thinking 'this is our last game' so we just had fun at training," she said.
"Then we found out that we were in finals and everyone's energy was just so high, every training run since then, we've just been like, this is our last game, this is our last game and now this week, it's actually our last game for the season.
"It's exciting devastating, all the emotions you could think of we're feeling at the moment."
Coolamon play Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong in the Southern NSW Women's League grand final at Maher Oval on Friday night.
First bounce is scheduled for 7pm.
