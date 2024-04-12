'That sucks', no pride lost for Lions after narrow grand final loss

Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong's years long dominance in the Southern NSW Women's League has come to an end.
The Lions were handed their first defeat in three seasons on Friday when Coolamon beat them to earn the club's first women's premiership.
Down at every break, the Lions finished seven points behind the premiers in the 3.6 (24) to 2..5 (17) game.
Coach Luke Walsh said after the game he is proud of his side's achievements, but admitted it hurt to lose.
"That sucks, but that's sport unfortunately," Walsh said.
"There has to be a loser and unfortunately tonight that's us, but I just want you to be proud of the efforts you've put in all year, the way you prepare yourselves, the way you train, how hard you work, the respect you show to the game, it's a real credit to you.
"It's disappointing to not get the win tonight but hold your head up high, be proud of how you carry yourselves, and the way you represent our club.
"I'm very proud of you."
Walsh congratulated the premiers on their win, saying they had earned it after four tough quarters of play.
"Coolamon were just too good tonight, you could see right from the start, and carried all the way through the game, how desperate you were to win the footy, you were just too good," he said.
"We thought we prepared pretty well, we'd had a good season, but you really earned that win tonight."
Coolamon defeated North Wagga and Charles Sturt University on their path to the final.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.