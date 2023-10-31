They're back-to-back premiers but re-signed Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong coach Luke Walsh isn't feeling the pressure.
The Ganmain stalwart took over the coaching role last season and after leading the team to their second straight premiership, he's excited to be back again.
With the competition heading into its seventh season in 2024, with new teams joining each year, Walsh said there's still plenty of development ahead for the league.
"I'm looking forward to it, we've obviously had some success in the last couple of years, and I'm enjoying it and the girls were happy for me to stay on, so it suits both parties," Walsh said.
"I'm not feeling any pressure, and I don't think the girls are feeling it.
"We feel like we're still in the stage where we're improving a lot with our skills and the basic fundamentals of footy, how we want to move the ball, they're still things we're trying to be better at.
"We've been fortunate to have a talented side the last couple of years, so I don't think we're too focused on the pressure of having to continue performing at that level, it probably sounds like a cliche but I think we are still just improving."
With at least five players not returning to the side for the 2024 season, Walsh said he's pleased to be welcoming back several players who missed the 2023 season due to injury.
MORE LOCAL SPORT NEWS
"There will be a few changes, from what I know," he said.
"There's a couple of ACLs, Ruben Bennett did her ACL in the grand final, so she'll be off for 12 months and miss the season, Jess Sommerfield did her ACL playing netball, so she'll miss the season.
"So there's a couple with uni, we've got a fair few confirmed and the list is looking healthy, but there's a few that are unconfirmed because they're not sure what study and employment looks like for next year.
"There are a few that are coming back that didn't play last year, a few girls who missed the entire season and they're shaping up to be ready to go."
Last year's captain Alice Anderson will also have a new role, stepping into the assistant coaching role.
Walsh said he's looking forward to having her on the coaching team.
"I like the way she thinks about sport, so I'm pretty keen to have her on board," Walsh said.
"She just a natural leader as well, hence why she's captain, and she's coached A grade netball before, so I'm looking forward to having her as assistant."
