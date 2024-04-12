Hoppers captains feel 'so bloody good' with premiership medals on their necks

Coolamon's co-captains Georgia Beard and Kenzie Bradley can't wipe the smiles off their faces.
After their season was so nearly cut short the pair led their team to a seven point premiership victory over Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong at Maher Oval on Friday night.
A high that's hard to explain, the pair were gobsmacked the season ended with medals around their necks.
"We're on top of the world, could not feel better," Bradley said.
"So bloody good, this is the best feeling ever," Beard said.
Proud of the level of play and skills their team exhibited in Friday night's win, Beard said it was a tough game on the field.
From the opening minutes of the game there was never a two-digit margin.
Late in the fourth quarter, there was just a kick in it.
"I feel like that was the longest quarter, of our lives," Beard said.
"It's a testament to the Ganmain girls, we knew it would be a hard game and they're a team we've looked up to for the last three years, especially last year.
"We knew going in this year it was going to be tough but I don't think Ganmain understood how bad we wanted it, and how badly the community at Coolamon wanted it.
"It was for all of us today."
Entering the game as underdogs to the two-time reigning premiers, the girls said victory tasted even sweeter knowing they took the scenic route.
Identifying Skye Hamblin as a key target to shut down ahead of the game, the Hoppers went in with a goal of getting the ball to ground around her.
The pair was pleased to see the game plan come to fruition.
"We did exactly that," Bradley said.
"We had another little job, Angela Fisher, and I think everyone just kept it up our end most of the time actually, so it made it a little bit easier for the backline when it wasn't in there all the time."
This season has been an overwhelmingly positive one for the Hoppers.
Both said in the lead up to the game that the feeling around the club has been on a new level.
Whether at training or a group trip, there was a belief in themselves and one another that brought them closer.
"It's very important, we might have not been the most skilful team going into it, but our drive, everyone is really strong and everybody wanted it so bad that we played for each other," Bradley said.
With medals around the neck, and Beard's grand final curse broken, the pair could not have asked for a better end to the footy year.
