Work confirmed for a dangerous intersection on a Riverina Highway is the first to be addressed out of a long-list of concerning roads across the Wagga Electorate.
Transport for NSW confirmed on Wednesday it will put $11 million towards safety upgrades along the Sturt Highway, including at the Kapooka Road turn-off towards San Isidore, with work to commence next month.
The works on Sturt Highway at San Isidore include the establishment of a temporary work site, the installation of a left-hand turning lane into Kapooka Road and the extension of the merging lane from the Sturt Highway to Kapooka Road.
The shoulders will also be widened, vegetation cleared and safety barriers and flag lighting will be installed.
The works are part of $37 million in funding allocated by the state government to improve safety on the Sturt and Olympic highways in an effort to reduce the road toll in regional NSW.
IN OTHER NEWS:
On Thursday Member for Wagga Dr Joe McGirr said the funding comes as the road toll this year is increasing compared to last.
"There are spots throughout the electorate that people will communicate to me that need action and upgrades, certainly up in the Snowy Valleys for example there are roads that need a lot of attention," Dr McGirr said.
"The road going east from Talbingo as a [good] example of that, work is beginning on that, we know the Snowy Mountains Highway and the Batlow Road intersection is another one, we have had improvements on the Gocup Road and that was a plus, but as you travel around the electorate there are different spots that are clearly at risk."
While we still have a way to go in addressing Riverina roads in distress, Dr McGirr said this specific intersection is an important one.
"It's this intersection between the Sturt Highway and Kapooka Road that is the important one, it's been a concern for residents of San Isidore for a number of years and it was one of the very first things they raised to me when I was elected," he said.
"Anyone who has used this intersection knows [it is] one we're seriously concerned a crash could happen - I understand there's been seven crashes in the last 10 years there on official data and residents tell me that it can actually be much more dangerous than that and they've been very fearful for some time now. It's a good start."
The upgrade is a boon for San Isidore residents like Tom Hughes, who called for Transport for NSW to take action to address safety concerns around the intersection in March last year.
Mr Hughes also took the matter to Dr McGirr, and Transport for NSW said it would conduct a review of the intersection.
A Route Safety Review was carried out by Transport for NSW in 2022 to identify key roadside infrastructure and line marking safety improvements along the Sturt Highway to address additional safety improvement works at the site.
During this three options were considered including leaving it as it is, installing lights only, replacing and improving road safety barriers, relocating utilities and widening the road to provide a turning lane and the removal of identified trees.
The third was identified as the preferred option.
Mr Hughes, who had recommended Transport for NSW put in a left-hand turning lane, was shocked to learn the government would be taking action.
"I was amazed that it's going to happen because in the past there's been quite a few people finished up on the hill on the opposite side and there's skid marks up there from B-double trucks and semis on the road," he said.
"There's more skid marks up there than an American baseball field.
"A lot of the residents at San Isidore are elderly people, they're careful and I think that's what has prevented someone from being killed here."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.