A busy highway intersection labelled a "death trap" by a nearby resident is being reviewed after concerns were raised over safety at the site. People living in San Isidore say motorists are taking their lives into their own hands as they navigate the junction of the Sturt Highway and Kapooka Road - the main entry point into the suburb. Transport for NSW said it was now investigating potential changes after concerns about the safety of the intersection were again raised during a community meeting in San Isidore last week. Resident Tom Hughes described the turn-off as a "death trap". "It's extremely dangerous," Mr Hughes said. "If you're coming from Wagga and you want to turn left to go to San Isidore, you're taking your life into your hands." IN OTHER NEWS: Fellow San Isidore resident Gretchen Sleeman said the dangerous nature of the intersection was not shown in accident statistics and she was concerned about drivers travelling the other way. "When you're turning onto Kapooka Road from the Sturt Highway coming from Collingullie you are on one of the last overtaking lanes there is until you reach Wagga," Ms Sleeman said. "When you go into the right lane to turn, the cars behind you think you are overtaking." A Transport for NSW spokesperson said preliminary investigations at the intersection, which is located in a 100km/h speed zone just west of Wagga, had already begun. "We understand and are aware of concerns regarding the Sturt Highway and Kapooka Road intersection at San Isidore," the spokesperson said. "Transport for NSW has begun a preliminary investigation and is considering its options to improve the safety of this intersection." The spokesperson said San Isidore residents, and the wider community, would be notified when the initial investigations have been completed. Both Mr Hughes and Ms Sleeman have welcomed the news of an investigation, but are hoping action will be taken to increase safety following its completion. "We asked them to review it because it hasn't been reviewed for a long time," Ms Sleeman said. Following the last review of the Sturt Highway and Kapooka Road intersection, an extension installation of guardrails was implemented, but Mr Hughes said that wasn't enough. Mr Hughes said the best-case scenario would be the implementation of an exit lane when turning onto Kapooka Road from the Sturt Highway coming from Wagga. Currently, there are four lanes, two going in either direction, on the Sturt Highway as you are passing the Kapooka Road turn-off which is at the top of a hill. "We get semi-trailers doing upwards of 100 kilometres up the hill and they don't have time to slow down if someone is turning," he said. Mr Hughes said the road was too busy to not have exit lanes and all it would take is one late blinker and someone could die. "San Isidore is only 11 kilometres from Wagga's main street and yet it is ignored," he said. Another change Mr Hughes would like to see is stop signs put in place of the give-way signs at the top of the intersection when coming out of Kapooka Road onto the Sturt Highway. Both Mr Hughes and Ms Sleeman have experienced scenarios where they have had to continue driving until they found a safe spot in which they could turn around as the traffic behind them didn't allow for them to turn onto Kapooka Road. Ms Sleeman said the review was needed as more traffic was anticipated. "We have several hundred people living in San Isidore, there are a lot more people who live here than people think," she said. "So there's more traffic coming through than people probably realise." Transport for NSW has not yet indicated how long the review of the intersection will take to complete. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

